A mystery Electric Picnic act is playing at this charity gig tonight

If you’re stuck for something to do this Friday night then you need to get down to The Grand Social.

The charity Scoop (Support Children Out Of Poverty) has teamed up with District Magazine and music blogger Nialler9 to bring music lovers a night of eclectic homegrown Irish music.

The line up for Syrias Vibes w/ District Mag & Nialler9 is jam-packed with talented acts including Alfie South & Donkobz, Why-Axis and FYNCH, as well as DJ sets from Calvin James, Phil Long & David Hargadon and 2FM's Tara Stewart.

Amazing lineup for tomorrows @syriasvibes with @DistrictMagazin and @Nialler9! Come out and support a good cause! Only a tenner in! 8pm – 3am pic.twitter.com/AXO9Pplrsb — The Grand Social (@TGSDublin) September 20, 2018

There will also be a very special guest performing on the night. They recently played a historic set at this year’s Electric Picnic and we cannot wait to find out who this mystery performer is.

Scoop supports doctors, clinics and ambulances in Syria, as well as supporting Joint Help for Kurdistan.

The charity offers help and support to displaced persons on the Iraqi border with Syria.

They have even started a programme at a clinic in Bajed Kandala Camp that aims to work with women coming back from ISIS captivity, and children who have grown up in a war zone or living on the road, always in danger. There are over 6000 women and children living in the camp.

Scoop was established by brothers Calvin and Andy James. The siblings are currently working on an initiative to help tackle the homelessness problem in Dublin.

Tonight’s event is going to be a huge help for the charity, so make sure to head on down to The Grand Social at 8 pm.

Click here to buy tickets for tonight’s gig.