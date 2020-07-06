‘A long road’: Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek’s condition. Her husband was first admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in March. He is no longer fighting the virus, but the damage coronavirus caused to his body has caused major health problems, which means he has been in intensive care for over three months.

In an interview with Hello, Kate said that they’re doing everything they can to stay positive.

“The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad. I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say, 'Good morning, Derek!', he sometimes opens his eyes. We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover."

"I have been living at the end of the phone 24/7, waiting for news of Derek," the mum continued.

She added “The doctors have warned that his condition could persist for years so I have to get on with life whilst we are waiting for him to get better."

The presenter said there is a long road ahead, “Whatever happens next I'm afraid it is going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn't even nearly in sight right now.”

Derek was admitted to hospital on March 30. He was later admitted to intensive care after his condition worsened, where he has remained for the past few months.

In an Instagram post, Kate said they dream of welcoming Derek home, "The future we are really hoping for , Derek recovering & coming home is not nearly in sight & very uncertain. But it feels positive to share how we are trying to keep ourselves going as I know so many are dealing with terrible challenges in all sorts of ways as we all try to emerge from these ghastly times, just as we continue to hope Derek can emerge from his minimum state of consciousness."

We are keeping Kate and her family in our thoughts during this unimaginable time.