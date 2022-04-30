A brand new White Claw flavour is hitting the shelves in Ireland

Summer is on the way and we couldn’t be more delighted. Bring on the picnics, garden parties, and BBQs. Of course no summer soireé would be complete without a fresh and fruits beverage in hand.

To help us get ready for the warmer months ahead, Ireland’s leading hard seltzer brand White Claw has launched a brand new flavour and it sounds absolutely delicious!

The new Watermelon flavoured beverage has already hit the Irish shelves and you seriously need to get your hands on it. Ireland will be the first country in Europe to sell White Claw Watermelon, which will be available from selected retailers nationwide, at a RRP of €3 per can and €10 for a 4 pack.

Made with sparkling water, triple distilled alcohol, natural flavours and crafted with quality ingredients, White Claw Watermelon delivers the same delicate sweetness and pure, crisp refreshment as one of the world’s most popular fruits.

White Claw contains 95 calories per 330ml can and is already available in Ireland in four flavours – Black Cherry, Natural Lime, Raspberry and Mango. Plus, it’s naturally gluten free with an ABV of 4.5%.

Scott Walton, President of Mark Anthony Brands International said: “Watermelon is one of the top flavours in the USA, and we couldn’t think of a better place than Ireland to launch our latest product in Europe. The Irish consumer has embraced White Claw, and Ireland is now one of our top markets.”

“Irish customers are seeking lower calorie alcohol alternatives and shouldn’t have to compromise their lifestyle when it comes to their social life. White Claw taps into that desire with an exciting and unconventional alternative to other alcohol categories, which is evident in our category sales.”

Continuing, Mark said, “We are confident that Irish consumers will embrace this new flavour just like they have done with Natural Lime, Black Cherry, Raspberry and Mango.”

White Claw Watermelon is available now in Ireland at select retailers.