A beautiful I Believe Her work of street art has cropped up in Arklow

In the wake of the not guilty verdict from the rape trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, a huge movement has cropped up online sharing their support for the anonymous women who pressed charges against the two men.

The solidarity movement, which uses the hashtag #IBelieveHer with flourish, is responsible for a number of marches which have gone on in the country this week, and has become a national phrase to express disgust at the way victims and alleged victims of sexual assault are treated.

In response to the trial result, and using the phrase, a stunning piece of street art has been erected in Arklow.

A post shared by so-fiyah like she's (@sophia_vigne) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

One of the artists took to Instagram to share her feelings regarding the mural.

'I’m disgusted but in no way surprised at today’s verdict in Belfast,' she penned in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

'Big thank you to Dara for helping me paint this because I don’t know what else to do.'

A post shared by @tturnttsluttt on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

The mural is being shared across social media as a representation of public opinion.

The debate is continuing to rage online, but hopefully the physical representation of the words will bring some solace to those who have been impacted by the trial.