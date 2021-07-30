29-year-old woman charged with the murder of Belfast baby

It has been reported that a 29-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of baby Liam O’Keefe while appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court.

The 29-year-old woman, Raluca Tagani, has also been charged with the attempted murder of another small child following an incident which occurred in a house in North Belfast earlier this week.

The tragic incident occurred in Ardoyne in North Belfast on Tuesday night. As reported by The Journal, police were called to a house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne shortly after 8pm, where they discovered an injured baby and another injured child.

Unfortunately, baby Liam was pronounced dead at the scene. The other young child was transferred to hospital for treatment of her injuries and now remains stable.

Appearing in court today, Raluca Tagani was given her charges through a Romanian interpreter, as the only words she spoke in court were to confirm that she understood the charges against her.

All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service and Tagani is to appear in court again via video link on August 27.