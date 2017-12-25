9 leftover turkey recipes for anyone who is sick of sandwiches

Plates are empty, the dishwasher is full, there's a Christmas film on the telly and your Dad is already nodding off in his armchair.

The hours and days after your Christmas dinner has finally digested are traditionally a time to feast of turkey sandwiches – and lots of them.

However, we'd all like to think that our culinary skills have progressed a bit over the past year, and what better way to put them to the test than by creating scrumptious dishes from the Christmas leftovers?

And to help, we've rounded up some of our favourite leftover turkey recipes that are both simple to make and oh-so tasty.

Enjoy!

Turkey Bubble & Squeak

A post shared by BBC Good Food (@bbcgoodfood) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:02am PST

Creamy Turkey Pot Pie Mac and Cheese

A post shared by Gerry Speirs (@foodnessgracious) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Leftover Turkey Chilli Con Carne

A post shared by Eb Gargano (@easypeasyfoodie) on Dec 19, 2017 at 5:45am PST

Creamy Turkey & Potato Soup

A post shared by Dianne (@deliciousasitlooks) on Dec 14, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

Enchilada Bake With Leftover Turkey

A post shared by Yuli Cooks (@yulicooks) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Turkey Tetrazzini

A post shared by Tovolo (@tovolous) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Asian Inspired Turkey Soup

A post shared by The Modern Proper (@themodernproper) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Leftover Turkey Paella

A post shared by Eb Gargano (@easypeasyfoodie) on Dec 20, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Leftover Turkey Spicy Miso Ramen