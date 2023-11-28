9 fabulously festive jumpers to get you in the Christmas spirit

As the first of December approaches, many of us are still on the hunt for the perfect Christmas jumper.

If you’ve never bought one before or if your old jumpers are looking a bit shabby and overworn, there are plenty of options in stores this year to get you in the festive spirit!

Below, we have curated a list of some of our favourite Christmas jumpers on offer this year, with a huge array of patterns and shades. From the casually simple to the bright and jazzy, we guarantee that there is something in this list for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for? Crank the Christmas tunes, open up a selection box and see if any of these tickle your fancy:

Next Disco Santa Christmas Jumper (RRP €48)

We had to start off our list with this one, as this jumper certainly brings the party vibes! We’re absolutely obsessed with this ‘Disco Santa’ design – the print itself is still relatively subtle, but it will also be sure to get you lots of compliments everywhere you go. Available to buy here.

Marks & Spencer Sequin Slogan Crew Neck Jumper (RRP €42)

If you’re a fan of all things glitzy and shiny, then this one is for you! M&S have created this glamorous grey jumper, filled with ombré sparkles. If you don’t want to wear any bright colours in the days leading up to December 25th, then this could be a great option! Available to purchase here.

Lipsy Cosy Christmas Festive Sequin Jumper (RRP €40)

Who doesn’t love a little bit of Christmas pudding? This crimson red jumper from Lipsy is everything you could want for a festive top. Not only does it look super furry and soft, but it also glistens with stunning sequins and tiny pearls. Available to buy here.

ASOS DESIGN oversized Christmas jumper in fairisle pattern (RRP €32.99)

Once it gets to wintertime, we love to have a few oversized items in our wardrobe to keep us warm and cozy. So, why not include your new Christmas jumper in that list? This one from ASOS looks beyond snuggly, and the ice blue snowflakes remind us of retro Christmas designs. Available to purchase here.

H&M Jacquard-knit jumper (RRP €24.99)

If you’re looking for a subtle, classic Christmas jumper, then this could be the one for you! This item from H&M has a gorgeously soft material, and we love the simplicity of the festive design. Perfect for a day at the office, or a few drinks with your friends as the run-up to Christmas continues! Available to buy here.

Next Green Christmas Tree Jumper (RRP €50.50)

We completely fell in love with this one as soon as we saw it! This jumper from Next doesn’t overtly scream ‘Christmas’, but its adorable tree pattern is enough to have you looking festive for the party season. Personally, we’d pair this with some black leather trousers and classy black heels. Available to purchase here.

Marks & Spencer Recycled Blend Sequin Spot Print Jumper (RRP €42)

Clearly, you can never have enough glitz at Christmas time! This jumper from M&S combines two of our favourite fashion trends – sequins and polka dots. Plus, we love that it is optional in both red and grey, so that you can alternate between the classic festive colours or a more subtle shade. Available to buy here.

ASOS DESIGN Christmas sweatshirt with glitter favourite jumper print (RRP €22.99)

Although this is a sweatshirt rather than a jumper, this option is perfect for those of us who don’t *love* Christmas, but feel obliged to join in on the festive celebrations. This one from ASOS is a little bit cheeky, understated and will certainly get people’s attention at every Christmas party you attend! Available to purchase here.

H&M Walt Disney’s Holiday Cheer Sweatshirt (RRP €24.99)

Last but not least, if you’re a Disney fan, we think you’ll love this one! On a soft jersey material, H&M have designed this sweatshirt based on Mickey Mouse and his gang decorating the tree. It’s the most magical time of the year, after all, so why not celebrate it with the world’s most magical mouse. Available to buy here.