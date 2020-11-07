9 diamond engagement rings that won’t break the bank

Weddings may have been off the cards for much of the year, but engagements are very much on trend – this year more than ever, people appreciate their loved ones more knowing that life is short and that we need to make the most of the time we have. Christmas is typically the season for romance and engagements and, according to Fields Jewellers, even more so this year than ever before.

This year’s on-trend diamond engagement rings will include solitaires, 3 stones and halo settings. We picked our favourites so you can do some window shopping from the comfort of your own home.

Northern Star’s range of diamonds represents the eternal beauty and ethereal elegance of these beautiful stones. They originate from Northern Canada near to the Arctic Circle and each diamond is hand selected and polished by highly trained craftsmen to ensure that they gleam, glitter and glisten always. Each comes complete with a certificate of origin, assuring you of their Canadian provenance, from mine to finger. Mounted in white gold select popular choices include:

The Northern Star Signature 0.50ct Diamond 18ct in White Gold Ring (€3,350)

The Northern Star 1.00ct Diamond Trilogy Ring (€4,790)

The Northern Star 1.10ct Diamond Halo Ring (€6,740)

Fields have a captivating diamond and bridal collection in collaboration with one of Ireland’s most well-known, loved and respected bridal designers Kathy De Stafford. Set in 18ct white gold, these distinctive pieces reflect vintage glamour in a contemporary era. Kathy De Stafford collection includes:

The 'Saffron' Rectangular Princess/Baguette Double Halo Pave Shoulders 1ct ring (€3,145)

The 'Esme' Round Double Halo 0.50ct Ring (€2,770)

The 'Lily' Pear Diamond Halo Stone Set Shoulders 1.25ct Ring (€4,950).

The tulip is the inspiration behind the tulip setting engagement ring. Tall, modern and elegant, the tulip setting elevates the IGI certified centre stone above the wearer’s finger. Available in 18ct yellow gold, styles include:

The 0.50ct Round Diamond Tulip setting ring (€3,100)

Fields 18ct White Gold 0.75ct Trilogy Diamond Tulip Setting Ring €3,945

The 0.75ct Diamond Trilogy Tulip setting ring (€3,945)

For more visit www.fields.ie