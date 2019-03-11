7 steps to take today: Simple changes to jump start healthy living

January is long behind us, and it can be tough to keep the ‘healthy living’ momentum going when something as concrete as a New Year’s resolution now seems so distant.

Luckily, there are plenty of simple, wholesome and healthy steps that we can all take every day to see an improvement in our health.

These every day, easy tips can make a huge impact on how you feel health-wise, and can improve your own sense of personal wellbeing.

Get those steps in

It may sound daunting, but it is recommended that everyone takes at least 10,000 steps per day. Start small – if you commute, get off the bus a stop or two ahead of the one closest to work or home, or if you drive, park 20 mins away from work. It might even end up being cheaper for parking.

Simple Swaps

While giving foods you love up entirely is just being mean to yourself, making simple swaps can help you cut down on the dietary aspects you need less of while still enjoying your fave recipes.

Whether it’s changing regular bread for a low-sugar version, or your regular cheese for a lighter one, the smallest changes can make the biggest difference.

Mind as well as body

There is no point in embarking on a healthy lifestyle change if that change doesn’t take your mental health into consideration.

Taking the step to change your usual 30 minutes of phone scrolling into a time for mindful meditation and reflection can help your mindset astronomically.

Big plate, little plate

If you want to maintain or reduce your weight for health reasons, or simply incorporate more veg and fruit into your meals, the big plate, small plate method can help.

You can choose to eat your meals from two plates – a big plate, which should be full of salad and leafy greens, along with cooked or raw veg, and a small plate to hold your carbs and protein sources.

Get a fulfilling nights rest

Sleep deprivation can cause so many things – from overeating to accidental over caffeinating, and nobody wants that.

While it might seem like a daunting task to add an hour or so of shut eye to your current routine, your health will thank you for it.

Venture outside

Going outside is proven to be good for both your mental and physical health., We spend so much time cooped up in office buildings and sheltering from the Irish rain – why not take the opportunity to get out and about when you can.

Fresh air and relaxing in nature can relieve stress – a hugely negative lifestyle factor.

Water water, everywhere

Ah water, the unflavoured spice of life.

There are too many benefits to getting your water in every day to list – but getting 1.5 to 2ltrs of water drank is one of the easiest ways to feel more energised.