7 of the best Meryl Streep movies to watch as she turns 71

The queen that is Meryl Streep is celebrating her 71st birthday today, so in honour of her momentous day, we've gathered up seven of her best movies that you just need to tune into this week. The Oscar winner has appeared in some of the most iconic movies of our time, including the historical biopic about Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the joyous ABBA-inspired musical set in Greece and Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaption of Little Women.The Hollywood legend has graced our screens for decades and we can't wait to tune into one (or all) of these flawless movies this week.

1. Julie and Julia

In this heartwarming tale, Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child's classic cookbook.

2. The Post

When a rival newspaper lands a major scoop, detailing a decades-long cover-up about Vietnam involving the president, The Washington Post faces a choice.

3. Out of Africa

A Denmark native shares a marriage of convenience with a womanising baron. But when they move to Nairobi, she falls for a free-spirited hunter.

4. The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl appears as editor of Runway, Miranda in one of her most iconic roles. After taking a job as an assistant for a powerful fashion magazine editor, ordinary Andrea is thrilled — until the magic wears off.

5. Little Women

Streep stars as mean-old Aunt March alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh in Greta Gerwig's remake of this classic.

6. The Iron Lady

Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister of Britain, navigates a career destined to change the rules of leadership and politics.

7. Mamma Mia

We never thought a movie would leave us longing to sing ABBA's greatest hits with Pierce Brosnan but here we are. Single-mom Donna faces quite the dilemma when her daughter invites her three potential fathers to her wedding.