From Belfast to Cork, here’s 6 of the country’s most romantic restaurants

Valentine's Day is mere hours away, but if you're anything like us you've left everything to the last minute.

Perhaps it's the fact that Wednesday isn't exactly the ideal day for the romantic holiday to fall on, or maybe you'd rather not buy into gimmick of it all – but even if flowers and chocolates aren't your thing, it's still a good excuse for you and your partner to indulge in a well-deserved date night.

We've done some research and compiled a list of the of the country's most romantic restaurants, any of which would provide the perfect setting for a last-minute Valentine's dinner.

Enjoy!

Luna, Drury Street, Dublin 2

You've got to try: The Pollo, Cavolo e Funghi, Tarragon ( or Chicken, Cabbage, Mushrooms and Tarragon to you and me).

A post shared by SMS Luna (@smsluna) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

L'Ecrivain, Baggot Street, Dublin 2

You've got to try: The Aged Irish Beef Fillet – G'wan, treat yourself!

A post shared by Andrea Baigorria (@andreabaigorriaz) on Feb 1, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

Kai, Sea Road, Galway

You've got to try: The Quinoa Cakes, Ricotta, Salsify and Asparagus – a dangerously delicious combination.

A post shared by @galwayeats on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Tannery, Dungarvan, Waterford

You've got to try: The hazelnut parfait, poached pear, glazed puff pastry *drools*

A post shared by Daniel Zacharewicz (@daniel_zacharewicz) on Feb 8, 2018 at 11:58am PST

Amicus, Paul Street, Cork

You've got to try: The Espresso Martini – Java Organic Espresso, Kettle One Vodka, Kahlua, Simple Syrup (em, yes please!)

A post shared by anki_le (@anki_le) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The Honest Vegan, Belfast

You've got to try: The Cauliflower Buffalo Bites – trust us!