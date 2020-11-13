6 healthy breakfast recipes to help kickstart your day

Have you heard the saying, 'Breakfast is the most important meal of the day'? Well, it turns out that it rings true. Starting your day with a filling, nutritious meal really makes a difference.

Not only will you be kick-starting your day with a full and satisfied belly, but it will also help you stay focused, give you an instant energy boost and help you get motivated for the day ahead.

If you're in need of some clean, healthy breakfast recipes to try out, then have a look at these six delicious dishes, which are absolutely worth getting out of bed in the morning for.

Skinny Blueberry Pancakes.

Fluffy and light, these healthy pancakes are a firm favourite and only 375 calories per serving.

Healthy Banana Bread

We know the banana bread baking craze might have come and gone, but we're bringing it back with this insanely delicious healthy option.

Mango and Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

This quick and easy recipe is such a refreshing and sweet healthy breakfast.

Banana and Blueberry Muffins

Bake a batch of these sumptuous muffins for convenient grab-and-go breakfast snacks.

Boiled Eggs and Soldiers

They're a classic for a reason. This simple breakfast staple is full of protein which will keep you full and satisfied all morning.

Homemade Porridge Bread

This healthy porridge bread is just what you need to shake up your morning routine. Serve with butter and jam, and it's sure to leave the whole family satisfied and full.