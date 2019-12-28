Festive movie night? Here are 6 cheesy Christmas movies on Netflix

I’ve gathered up a list of the best (and cheesiest) Christmas movies on Netflix to keep you entertained this weekend.

If you’re staying in this weekend then why not tune into one of these festive films? Or have a Christmas movie day. Scientists have discovered that watching Christmas movies is actually good for your health so the more the merrier, right?

Let It Snow

Let It Snow is coming-of-age movie set in a small town during Christmas time. What more could we ask for? Starring Kiernan Shipka and Joan Cusack, Let It Snow is an easy-watch that’ll warm your heart and remind you of the true meaning of Christmas.

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens has become the queen of cheesy Christmas movies. This adorable rom-com follows the story of a science teacher who falls for a 14th Century knight, who is somehow teleported to modern-day Ohio. Extremely far-fetched but we just can’t get enough of it.

Christmas Wedding Planner

When Gossip Girl royalty Lily Van Der Woodsen (aka Kelly Rutherford) is in a Christmas movie then you must watch it. This rom-com follows a Christmas wedding planner as her world is turned upside down when a dreamy private investigator tries to ruin one of her biggest jobs.

Christmas Inheritance

If you loved A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch then this is the movie for you. Socialite Ellen must prove to her father that she is worthy of inheriting his company. To prove she is serious, she visits his small hometown to learn about the importance of hard work and helping others.

Holiday in the Wild

Rob Lowe and Kristin Davies star in this feel-good festive movies that’ll warm even the Grinch’s heart. Holiday in the Wild follows Kate as she embarks on a solo second honeymoon in South Africa. The trip helps her find purpose and maybe even true love?

A Christmas Prince

The greatest Christmas movie Netflix has released. This gem has swiftly become a massive hit and how could it not? Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king.