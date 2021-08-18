58-year-old comedian Sean Lock dies after tragic cancer battle

It has just been reported that British comedian Sean Lock has passed away at just 58-years-of-age after a tragic cancer battle.

Sean is best known as one of the comedic panellists in hit channel four show, 8 Out of 10 Cats, which he starred in alongside Jimmy Carr and Jon Richardson, as well as the popular spinoff show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The shocking news of Sean’s passing was confirmed by his agent today, in a statement which read, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.”

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Since this sad news was announced this morning, many of Sean’s fellow comedians, colleagues and friends have taken to social media to share their condolences.

I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. pic.twitter.com/4ZH8HRQrIU — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) August 18, 2021

Sean’s fellow panellist on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Jon Richardson shared a heartfelt tribute as he explained, “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

Continuing, Jon wrote, “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Dictionary wizz and Countdown star Susie Dent wrote, “I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.”

I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) August 18, 2021

“I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock,” Tweeted fellow comedian John Bishop, adding, “He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely.”

“Over 15 years producing 8 Out Of 10 Cats Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean,” Richard Osman wrote.

Our condolences go out to Sean’s wife and children during this heartbreaking time.