50 great gift ideas for your hard-to-buy-for dad!

Let’s be real – we all struggle to buy for the men in our lives.

Men often aren’t great for communicating their wants and needs, nor is there as many options out there when makeup and fun selfcare kits are taken off the table. Facing into the men’s section at Christmas time can be a daunting task, with everything from beard oils to tool kits on display – but what do they really want?

We’ve always said a really good gift is something a) personal, b) something they need, and c) something they may not buy for themselves. Which is something we kept in mind when we pulled together this Christmas wishlist for the men in our lives and filled it with things they truly want this Christmas. Browse below for some major inspo, from the DIY dad to the sports fan to the avid reader!

ClarinsMen Hydration Collection – RRP €64.00 (worth €74.30)

This year’s ClarinsMen gift set is perfect for the guy who is interested in looking after his skin with exceptional quality products but all in one easy to use set. This is a gift collection to prep, exfoliate and hydrate designed especially for men's skin. It includes ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm 50ml, ClarinsMen Exfoliating Cleanser 125ml, ClarinsMen Shampoo & Shower 30ml and ClarinsMen Shave Ease Oil 3ml all contained in the ClarinsMen Pouch. Buy here.

Roe & Co Cask Strength 2021 – RRP €74

The latest release from the team at Roe & Co, this 13-year-old Single Grain whiskey is finished in Alligator Char New Oak and is the third release in Roe & Co’s Cask Strength series, a series which reveals the DNA of blended Irish whiskey. The grain in Roe & Co’s Cask Strength 2021 is matured for 13 years and has been specifically chosen to finish in unique casks to heighten and develop the flavours that already exist in Grain whiskey. Buy here.

L’Occitane Eau des Baux Collection – RRP €75

Ideal gift for a confident, mysterious and sensual man who’s always in control and looking for new adventures. Spoil the men in your life with this sensual and mysterious fragrance collection featuring woody spices and oriental incense scents. This tantalising set includes: Eau des Baux Eau de Toilette, Eau des Baux Shower Gel and Eau des Baux After-Shave Balm – all beautifully presented in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

'Did you hear mammy died' by Seamus O'Reilly – RRP €13.88

After the untimely death of his mother, five-year old Seamas and his ten (TEN!) siblings were left to the care of their loving but understandably beleaguered father. In this thoroughly delightful memoir, we follow Seamus and the rest of his rowdy clan as they learn to cook, clean, do the laundry, and struggle (often hilariously) to keep the household running smoothly and turn into adults in the absence of the woman who had held them together. Along the way, we see Seamus through various adventures: There's the time Seamus worked as a guide in a leprechaun museum during the recession; and of course, the time he inadvertently found himself on ketamine while serving drinks to the President of Ireland.

A wonderful book for a man who loves a laugh and a great story, we follow the lovable, ginger-haired Seamus as he creates a charming and unforgettable portrait of an oddly gigantic family's search for some semblance of normalcy. Buy here

Paul Costelloe Living Leather Washbag by Dunnes Stores – RRP €50

Designed in chocolate brown leather, this washbag from Paul Costelloe is a luxurious take on an essential. It features brass-tone hardware, one zipped internal pocket and is fully lined. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Emporio Armani ‘Stronger With You’ Eau De Toilette – RRP from €63

This aftershave is a real winner – it’s a warm and sensual Eau De Toilette for him. It’s a masculine fragrance featuring spicy accords in the top notes of – a mix of cardamom, pink peppercorn, and violet leaves. This cologne has inherited a confident elegance, with the easy nonchalance of youth, conveyed by the sage at its aromatic heart. Available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Spotlight Oral Care Whitening Gift Set for him – RRP €49

Spotlight has the perfect gifts guaranteed to make your loved ones’ smiles happen this Christmas and this ultimate tech-meets-whitening gift set for him (worth €98) will definitely put a smile on his face! Created by Irish dentists Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight’s products are clinically proven, cruelty-free and earth-kind. The set contains: teeth whitening strips for men (14 days), toothpaste for whitening teeth, mouthwash for whitening teeth, dental floss for whitening teeth and wireless earphones. Buy here.

The Dublin Architecture Guide 1937-2021 – RRP €25.00

The Dublin Architecture Guide 1937-2021 looks at the historical buildings around Dublin such as Trinity College, the Docklands and other parts of the city including Ballyfermot, Dun Laoghaire and delves in the in past, present and future of the Dublin skyline. Buy here.

Google Nest – various RRPs

For the gadget guy in your life, then the Google Nest will be right up his street. It is a range of smart home products including smart speakers, smart displays, streaming devices, thermostats, smoke detectors, routers and security systems including smart doorbells, cameras and smart locks. Ultimately the range will make his (and your) life easier by helping you do things like access media, manage your tasks, and plan your day using only your voice. Buy here.

Magee 1866 – Red Deco Windowpane Wide Scarf – RRP €99

Magee 1866, a Donegal founded heritage brand creates slow fashion and lifestyle pieces for men and women. This scarf is made of a A luxury cashmere and lambswool blende. The design features a timeless red deco windowpane check. Buy here.

Kiehls Facial Fuel For Men Set – RRP €59

We’ve never met a man who doesn’t love Kiehls products once they’ve had a chance to try them. This gift is a perfect set of everything they need to get started using the brand. It includes an energizing three-step routine for men to help skin appear stronger and healthier-looking: Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub, Face Wash and Moisture Treatment. Be prepared to buy this every year, once you start! Buy here.

'Champion: A Memoir' by Donn McClean – RRP €20.00

Pat Smullen was one of the greatest Irish jockeys ever. In a career laden with success, his position as one of the best Irish flat jockeys ever was long established, yet he never felt that he had arrived. Despite being a nine-time champion jockey, there was a humility about him that defined him.

It was this strength of character that got him through when in March 2018, Pat was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. There was never any self-pity. He just dealt with it. He was a champion in all aspects of life, no matter what setbacks were thrown at him. Pat was one of life's givers, and he majored in giving that most precious of commodities: time. Tragically his own time was cut short far too early in September 2020. Assisted by Donn McClean and completed by Pat's wife Frances, Champion is his story and the perfect gift for any horse-racing fan. Buy here

The Greenman Cufflinks by Adare Manor – RRP €350

Adare Manor, one of Ireland’s leading five-star castle resorts, has today launched an exciting redesign and enhancement of its online boutique, and debuted its luxury gift range in time for the festive gifting season. The Greenman Cufflinks are bound to put a smile on his face. A bespoke design commissioned by Adare Manor from the renowned jewellery designer Patrick Mavros, they will bring a touch of folk magic to your ensemble for the most special occasions. Buy here.

Neostrata Men’s Anti-Ageing Kit – RRP €88.20 (Worth €127)

Neostrata has curated this specialised collection of products formulated to exfoliate, protect and hydrate men’s skin while combating the visible signs of ageing for revitalised, healthier looking skin.

The kit, which is a fantastic starter kit for any man looking to upscale his skincare regime, contains three full size products: Daytime Protection Cream with SPF23 to hydrate and protect the skin, Foaming Glycolic Wash for exfoliating and deep cleansing in the shower and a free Gel Plus which is great for uneven skin texture and enlarged pores. Buy here.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Black – RRP €129

Focus on your music or podcast with the JBL Live Pro+ TWS Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds and customise how much background noise you want to let in. This means you can choose to fully switch off and focus on your work or let in sounds so you can carry on a conversation. With hundreds of gift options to choose from in store and online at www.Currys.ie, you’ll be sure to find the perfect present for every member of your family or friends this festive season!

New CoffeeHub.io Subscription Service – The Perfect Gift for Coffee Lovers this Christmas

CoffeeHub.io is a new coffee subscription service offering Ireland’s largest selection of roasted-to-order coffees and uniting the country’s best coffee roasters with coffee drinkers. An Irish business co-founded by two brothers Darragh and Keith Scanlon from Celbridge, Co Kildare, who have developed an innovative taste algorithm that predicts peoples' tastes to find their perfect coffee tailored to their specific preferences. By combining the knowledge of coffee experts and its sophisticated taste algorithm, CoffeeHub.io makes it easy for people to discover their perfect cup of coffee, map and track their preferences over time, and order coffee that suits their individual taste choices. The ideal subscription gift for the coffee lovers in your life! Visit CoffeeHub.io and sign up for free here

Teeling Whiskey Collection – RRP €925

Give the gift of pure, liquid gold to the Whiskey lover in your life this Christmas from the award-winning Teeling Whiskey collection. Whether you are looking for a stocking filler, something easy on the pocket, or an indulgent gift for a whiskey aficionado, there’s the perfect whiskey for everyone! But if you’re looking for something very very special, it does not get better than ‘The Teeling 30-Year-Old Single Malt’ – just launched as a limited edition, the 24-year bottling was voted World’s Best Single Malt! Available from Teeling Whiskey Distillery or Celtic Whiskey Shop (€925 per 70cl).

Essential Multi Tool Set by Dunnes Stores – RRP €15

This clever multi tool set has everything you need for small DIY jobs around the house. Presented in a neat box, this would make a great gift. Buy here.

'April in Spain' by John Banville – RRP €17.00

On the idyllic coast of San Sebastian, Spain, Dublin pathologist Quirke is struggling to relax, despite the beaches, cafés and the company of his disarmingly lovely wife. When he glimpses a familiar face in the twilight at Las Acadas bar, it's hard at first to tell whether his imagination is just running away with him.

Because this young woman can't be April Latimer. She was murdered by her brother, years ago—the conclusion to an unspeakable scandal that shook one of Ireland's foremost political dynasties.

Unable to ignore his instincts, Quirke makes a call back home to Ireland and soon Detective St. John Strafford is dispatched to Spain. But he's not the only one en route. A relentless hit man is on the hunt for his latest prey, and the next victim might be Quirke himself.

Sumptuous, propulsive and utterly transporting, April in Spain is the work of a master writer at the top of his game. Perfect for crime lovers, this book, nomnated for the Crime Fiction book of the year award is a true nail biter! Buy here.

TK Maxx Scarf – RRP €34.99

This warm wool striped scarf is perfect as the stripes mean it will go with any jacket or coat this winter. Buy now from your local TK Maxx store.

Green Angel Body Hydration – RRP €30 (worth €36)

Tired of the man in your life borrowing your body products? Treat him to the Green Angel Body Hydration this festive season. This unisex gift brings together the perfect pair; a 200ml Seaweed Shower Gel and a 200ml nourishing Body Lotion. It will leave their skin soft, nourished, and smelling divine. Buy here.

Accurist Men’s Watch from SilverDluxe – RRP €199.99

Watch his face light up, with the pleasure of this classic men’s timepiece that looks a lot more expensive than its price-point. Available from Irish online jewellers, SilverDluxe, it boasts an automatic movement and two-year guarantee. This stylish Accurist watch features a bold silver sunray dial, set with contrasting rose gold plated hour markers and hands, and is finished with a brown crocodile-embossed leather strap. Buy here.

Puca Whiskey – RRP from €24.99

The award-winning Irish whiskey, Púca Cask Finished Whiskey has been aged in freshly-emptied Irish stout and rum casks to present an entirely unique flavour profile, while the Púca Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey comes from a limited edition blend of just four casks, and are both available in premium gift-boxes, making them the ultimate Christmas gift for any whiskey lover. Available from Aldi stores nationwide.

Night Moon Cufflinks Silver – RRP €125

As with all of Mairead De Blaca Jewellery this night moon pendant is inspired by the art of Mairead and is reflective of her childhood. Designed in Ireland and reflective of nights along the Wild Atlantic Way and the Ancient East, these cufflinks are perfect for that special man in your life. Buy here.

Huawei Band 6 & FreeBuds 4i Bundle – RRP – €99

The perfect Christmas bundle, Huawei FreeBuds 4i is a true wireless stereo earphone that supports new intelligence. The FreeBuds 4i comes with a 3D bionic design, which fits perfectly and close to the ears that reduce the burden for best comfort. Play/pause/change music as well as attending the call with a simple tap. Buy here.

Porterhouse X MINAW DNE IPA, RRP €6

Renowned pioneers of craft brewing, Porterhouse Brew Co., is delighted to unveil its exciting new collaboration with MINAW Collective, the all-female street art collective. The brewery has teamed up with Minaw to launch a new beer, a Double New England (DNE) IPA, featuring bespoke, limited-edition artwork from four street artists based in Dublin; Claire Prouvost, Kathrina Rupit, Jess Tobin, and Vanessa Power. Buy here

Polished London Sonic XP Toothbrush – RRP €89

This is a great gift idea for the guy who cares about his appearance but who doesn’t want to go down the road of expensive (and sometimes unsightly) veneers. Designed alongside top Dentists and Dental experts – the new Polished London Sonic XP Toothbrush is truly innovative. The Sonic XP Toothbrush delivers a whole new whitening and cleaning experience, mirroring that only previously achieved by a professional. It comes with 5 unique smart performance modes – Clean, Whiten, Sensitive, Gum Care and Deep Clean and has been proven to improve gum health, enhance and maintain whitening and remove 10 times more plaque compared to a manual toothbrush. Buy here.

Mophie-Universal Wireless Charging Hub – RRP €59.95

This wireless hub is soon to be your favourite desk accessory. Forget needing multiple (ugly) plugs and sockets. The Mophie's wireless hub charges all of your devices, regardless of the brand, in one convenient place, but at a much lower price point than all leading competitors. The team in PAIR Mobile put a huge amount of research into finding the highest quality product for the best value.

Featuring a wireless charging surface and three USB power ports, cable clutter is a thing of the past. Universal wireless charging hub with USB-A and USB-C ports. Suitable for USB-C and USB-A devices.

Take it a step further with this universal wireless charging mat, which charges up to four devices at once (€159.99), plus an additional USB device. The sleek design and intuitive markings make charging multiple devices smooth and easy. Buy from www.pairmobile.ie .

Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box – RRP €65

The Stillgarden Social Gin Gift Box is an excellent, environmentally friendly gift for the socially minded loved one with an interest in sustainable and locally sourced premium spirits. This gift contains a bottle of Stillgarden Social Gin – Ireland’s first community sourced gin – made with fresh botanicals such as Juniper, Mint, Lavender, Rosehips and Rowan berries from the Stillgarden community garden. This box also comes with two glasses, two reusable copper straws and two gift cards for a Community Garden Tour. Buy here.

B&H Signature Men’s Black Pepper & Ginseng Weekend Bag – RRP €25 (was €50)

Baylis & Harding Signature Men's Black Pepper & Ginseng Weekend Bag is perfect for the man who loves a relaxing weekend away. The weekend bag features 200ml Tube Shower Gel, 150g Soap, 100ml Bottle Hair & Body Wash, 100ml Bottle Body Lotion and a 50ml Aftershave Balm. Buy from LloydsPharmacy here.

TOMMY X TIMBERLAND Duffle Bag – RRP €199

Coming together to celebrate the culture that made them iconic, Timberland and Tommy Hilfiger remix and reimagine heritage designs with a future-focused, eco-innovative perspective. This old-school duffle bag is practical as well as retro-inspired, with a removable shoulder strap and two handles for easy carrying. Buy here.

'A State of Emergency' by Richard Chambers – RRP €15.99

Know someone who kept up every step of the way with this pandemic? Then this electrifying behind-the-scenes account of a year that brought Ireland to the brink and back could be the perfect Chirstmas gift for them!

Based on a wealth of original research and over a hundred interviews with cabinet members, public health officials, frontline workers, and ordinary people on whom the crisis exacted a personal toll, A State of Emergency is the incendiary untold story of Ireland’s response to the biggest public health emergency of the past century.

Ranging from the halls of Government Buildings, where conflict between the new Cabinet and its public health advisors threatened to derail the official response, to the frontlines of the containment effort itself, where doctors, nurses, and the communities they served found themselves pushed to breaking point, A State of Emergency is a landmark work of journalism and a riveting insider account of the struggle to bring Ireland back from the brink. Buy here.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Gift Set – RRP €73

When you want to make someone really happy, a luxury fragrance is always the right choice. And Gucci Guilty Pour Homme perfume set for men in a gorgeous packaging will bring even more joy. The magic of a perfect matching set will simply never fail. The gift set includes Eau de Toilette Spray (50ml) and Shower Gel (50ml). Buy from Brown Thomas, Arnotts or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Dingle Single Malt Batch 6 RRP €70

Dingle Distillery recently launched its highly anticipated sixth and final release of its Single Malt Batch series – Dingle Single Malt Batch 6. Some 15,000 bottles of the liquid were produced with an all-Port maturation and with an additional 1,000 Cask Strength bottles available. Fully matured exclusively in Tawny Port Casks, Batch 6 is a great example of the interaction between Single Malt spirit and Fortified wine. Buy here.

Thalgo Gift Set – RRP €55

Thalgo is the world leader in Marine Cosmetics drawing its inspiration from the heart of the five Oceans. The award-winning products and treatments strive to achieve a perfect affinity with the skin. The guy in your life will love this set as it includes two full size products: Regenerating Cream, 50ml – Preserve youthfulness and revitalise the skin with this THALGO Regenerating Cream specifically designed for men. Used daily, this non oily, anti-ageing lotion strengthens and firm the skin. After-Shave Balm, 75ml – this fresh and fluid alcohol-free formula is instantly absorbed into the skin. Its soothing and repairing active ingredients effectively ease away feelings of discomfort caused by shaving. Ideal for all men wishing to effectively soothe razor burn and heal minor cuts so the skin feels supple and comfortable again. Buy here.

Irish Bog Oak Watches from Crann – RRP €209

This is the perfect Irish and sustainable gift this season – Crann (Irish sustainable fashion brand) has announced a range of Irish 3,000-year-old Bog Oak Watches – upcycled Galway bog oak sculptures transformed into watches. Buy here.

Holos Woodlands For Him – RRP €74 (worth €87)

This delightful gift set for him contains the Holos trinity of skincare for men including Woodlands Face Wash 100ml, Woodlands Face Cream 50ml and Woodlands Beard & Facial Oil 30ml. Handmade in Ireland, the products are vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly. Buy here.

Nuxe Exclusively Him – RRP €29.50

This year’s Nuxe set for men is the complete package! Treat the man in your life to these three multi-purpose essentials to care for his skin every day. This beard and bear friendly vegan formula contains Nuxe Men Moisturising Multi-Purpose Gel 50ml, Nuxe Men Multi-Use Shower Gel 200ml, Nuxe Men 24Hr Protection Deodorant 50ml. Available from Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.

Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Limited Edition Eau De Parfum – RRP €100

This new Eau De Parfum is a special 2021 Collector’s Edition. The luxurious fragrance is perfect for the ambitious Boss man, ready to take on every challenge and determined to make his mark on the world. This intense rich scent combined with a warmth and vibrancy is sure to impress! Buy from Brown Thomas, Arnotts or all good pharmacies nationwide.

The Ultimate Festive Foodie by The Gourmet Food Company – RRP €200

The absolute ultimate in luxurious festive food, this giftset is the perfect gift for someone who adores all the festive flavours, ideal for a loved one or even an entire family! It’s jam packed with wine, prosecco and foods such as Christmas pudding, Hadji Bei iced caramels, Lismore luxury shortbread, Butlers red velvet presentation box, Sheridan’s brown bread crackers, Janet’s cranberry chutney, Cahills Irish cheese, Carriagline cheese, Mienas nougat Christmas cracker and much more. Buy here.

Bulldog Expert Shave Set – RRP €30 (worth €35.99)

It's Christmas time and Bulldog believe that all men should receive gifts they actually want. Offering straightforward ranges for normal, sensitive, oily or mature skin, a line of gifts that are purpose-built for men. This set contains Original Shave Gel, Original Moisturiser and Original Bamboo Razor. And the other good news is that this year they have removed all the plastic from our outer packaging – it’s made entirely from World Land Trust Carbon Balanced Paper. Bulldog Gift Sets are available from pharmacies nationwide.

Connemara Brewing Company Gabhar Christmas Beer – RRP €25

Connemara Brewing Company have launched their seasonal beer just in time for Christmas. ‘Gabhar’ is a limited-edition Czech-style dark lager made with a traditional lager hop that’s dark in colour but light, sweet, and roasty on the palate. At 6.7% ABV it packs a fair punch with a lovely warmth – perfect for long cold evenings. The super-cool Gabhar design is consistent with the slick design of the brewery’s other products and it is little surprise that the company recently won a World Beer Award for design. You can buy this Beer box of 4 with Connemara glass here.

Nimue Skincare Technology Skin Essentials for Men – RRP €59

Give the gift of healthy skin to the men in your life this Christmas with Nimue’s Man range, specifically formulated for pre and post shaving care. Including the Nimue Man Cleansing Wash which provides a deep cleanse to prepare the skin for shaving along with the Nimue Man Treatment Aftershave to soothe, tone, moisturize and revive the skin, this essential routine is simple and easy to follow. These two core products are complimented with a sample of the Exfoliating Enzyme and the Sun-C Environmental Shield SPF50 for those who want to up their skincare game just that little bit further this festive season! Nimue products can only be purchased from trained Nimue therapists who can be located on the Nimue Salon tracker here.

Oxmantown Men's skincare gift set – RRP €59.50

Beautiful organic skincare from an Irish brand, a perfect gift for men. The Oxmantown Men’s Kit makes the perfect gifting option containing: Rosemary and Cedarwood Beard Oil, Vetiver & Sage Beard & Face Balm, Melissa & Sweet Orange Lip Balm and Lemongrass Hand Lotion. Buy from The Kind Co. here.

Nuasan – Christmas Gifts for Active People – RRP from €39.95

If you’re in the market for a great Christmas gift for the active person in your life, Nuasan the Galway-based body care brand has you covered with its range of beautifully natural, scientifically proven and 100% sustainable products, which are specifically designed to keep active skin fresh and healthy. Our favourite the Nuasan Post Exercise Care Kit (€39.95) comes with the gorgeous, fresh scented Nuasan Active Body Wash and the Nuasan Active Body Moisturiser which contain arnica and magnesium proven to help tired muscles recover and repair faster, whilst nourishing and hydrating skin. This year, Nuasan has also extended its range of gift options, sourcing practical sports and lifestyle products to complement its unique body care, catering for a wide variety of activities and budgets, including the Cyclist Bundle €39.95, Runner Bundle €59.95, Après Ski Bundle €64.95, Yoga/Pilates Bundle €79.95 and Ultimate Gift Bundle €169.95. Buy here.

The Iconic Crew by Human Collective – RRP €85

If it’s conscious Christmas gifting you are after, then this iconic crew from Human Collective is for him. They are made using French Terry fabric, featuring loops and soft piles of yarn on the inside, and a smooth, soft, stylish finish on the outside. The result is a jumper that’s absorbent, lightweight, moisture-wicking and does not wrinkle easily, making it super comfortable to wear any day of the year. Buy here.

L'Oreal Men Expert Fully Charged Wash Bag 4 Piece Gift Set – RRP €26

Introducing the perfect 4 step giftset for him from L'Oreal Men Expert with complimentary washbag to carry all his skincare needs. Fight against tired looking skin with the fully charged washbag, comprised of our Hydra Energetic Shower Gel, Face Wash, Moisturiser, & Tissue mask, the perfect combination for Men with busy lifestyles who are on the go. The giftset is provided with a complimentary washbag, made of a recycled plastic lining & recyclable cotton outer material. Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good retailers nationwide.

Yonka For Men Gift Set – RRP €60.75

Yon-Ka Men’s face care products are designed to meet the specific needs of men’s skin with fresh fragrances and light textures that penetrate quickly. This set includes Eye Gel 15ml which is anti-puffiness and dark circles and their Age Défense 40ml which delivers 115% more hydration 2 hours after application – all contained in a men’s toilet bag. Available from all good pharmacies and salons nationwide.

Nivea Men Kick Back Bumper Pack – RRP €35

This year’s Nivea Men Kick Back Bumper Pack is chock full of a host of Nivea Men sensitive skincare favourites as well as festive socks, slippers and an eye mask for the ultimate night-in – blokes still need a bit of spa-like relaxation every once in a while! This quintessential bundle includes Sensitive Shower Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Shaving Foam, Sensitive Protect Anti-perspirant Roll-on, Sensitive Moisturiser, Eye Mask and to keep him feeling comfy, the complementary socks and slippers will be the cherry on top of the Christmas cake! Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good retailers nationwide.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Peppermint Shaving Soap – RRP – €14.50

Get a close, comfortable shave with organic ingredients that nourish and cleanse the skin! Like organic shikakai powder from India, used there for centuries on hair and body. And fair trade & organic sugar from Paraguay, giving our Shaving Soaps a delightful caramel color and aroma, moisturizing and soothing naturally. These are blended carefully with our coconut-olive-hemp castile soap base, our soapmaking tradition. Buy here.

Porterhouse Brew Co. Craft Beers from RRP €2.79

Enjoy some of Porterhouse House Brew Co. Favourites including Renegade New England IPA, Rambler Juicy Pale Ale and XXXX Stout this festive season. Renegade is Porterhouse’s take on a NEIPA, brewed with an extended whirlpool at a lower temperature for a soft smooth finish. Rambler with a pour of light orange with a white head, Rambler has three hop additions of El Dorado, Enigma, Eukanot at whirlpool and dry hop. XXXX name refers to the alcohol level and depth of flavour in this decadent stout. Perfect stocking fillers for the man in your life! Buy here.