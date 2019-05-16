Reduce your risk of skin cancer by following these 5 vital steps

The month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer. During Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we are encouraging you to practice safe sun every time you are outdoors.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with over 11,000 new cases diagnosed in 2015. The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) expects this number to double by 2040.

What is Skin Cancer?

Skin cancer is a disease of skin cells. Nine out of every ten cases are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds. Overexposure to UV rays, which leads to tanning, redness or burning of the skin, causes damage to skin cells. While much of this damage is repaired some remains and can lead to skin cancer later in life.

Early detection is also vital. If spotted early, up to 90 percent of cases are curable. In the case of melanoma skin cancer, spotting it early can save your life. For this reason, it is important to get to know your skin, check it every month for change and speak to your doctor if you are worried.

Reduce the risk by following the SunSmart Code:

1. Slip on some clothes

2. Slop on sunscreen

3. Slap on a hat

4. Seek some shade

5. Slide on sunglasses

It is important to use products that provide protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

The Irish Cancer Society recommends wearing sunscreen from April to September to reduce the risk. It is helpful to work SPF into your daily routine to ensure that you are always protected.

Remember, using sunscreen alone will not give enough protection against UV rays. It is important to use shade, clothes and sunglasses too. This way you get the best possible protection from UV damage.

The type of sunscreen you use is up to you and what you feel comfortable putting on your skin. Creams, lotions, gels and sprays all work but only if used properly.