5 transitional jackets to keep us cosy on those cool Autumn nights

Summer might not be over quite yet, but this dreary weather we’ve been having lately has been making us quite excited for those crisp autumn months.

Bring on the pumpkin spiced lattes, Gilmore Girls marathons and all the fall scented candles! Of course, with this new season comes a brand new wardrobe — out with the sweet summer dresses and in with those chic knee-high boots and your favourite knitted sweaters.

No autumn wardrobe would be complete though without a few trusty transitional jackets, which can take you from chilly August evenings all the way to crisp September nights.

Below are a selection of stylish yet lightweight jackets to keep you nice and toasty all season long.

Brushed Overshirt in Beige Check

Stradivarius

€39.99

Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? Who can tell? All we know is that the ‘shacket’ trend has really taken off over the last year, and we’re not mad about it.

Denim Belted Utility Jacket

Marks & Spencer

€55

We adore the lovely pale apple hue of this denim utility jacket. Plus, the thick belt really flatters the silhouette.

Oversized Wool Blazer

& Other Stories

€179

If you’re looking for more of an investment piece then you simply can’t go wrong with this classic wool blazer. This timeless piece is one you’re sure to return to year after year.

Black Dogtooth Bouclé Shacket

New Look

€38

This stylish shacket is quite a statement — perfect for those returning to the office and wanting to make an impression.

Quilted Floral Overshirt

Pull & Bear

€39.99

Summer might be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean you have to give up the florals! This sweet piece is absolutely adorable and would pair beautifully with the rest of your transitional wardrobe.