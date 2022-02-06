5 hidden gems: The ultimate spots to check out during a trip to Vienna

Look, we'll lay it on the line here – Vienna has a reputation for being a bit… well… uptight.

As European destinations go, it's not quite up there with the likes of Berlin, Madrid or Prague, and yet as cities go, it is easily one of the most captivating and breathtaking on the continent.

Chock-full of stunning parks, awe-inspiring architecture and some of the most decadent dining experiences you can imagine, Vienna is a cultural dream.

Austria's capital city straddles the traditional and the modern with an ease not seen in every major city, and can ultimately provide any tourist with both a glimpse into the past and a glance into the future.

And here are 5 hidden gems if the capital city is next on your to-do list.

Beach in the City

It's not often you get to experience beach life in a landlocked country, but Austria manages it.

Along the Danube Canal, tourists visiting Vienna can get their chill on in a deckchair on the sandy beaches which run along the city's canal.

Most people just happen upon the area, but those in the know are a little more savvy.

Kolar

If flatbreads float your boat, you have got to check out Kolar while exploring the city.

Famed for their delicious (and inexpensive) fladenbrote, excellent service, and chill atmosphere, this restaurant is an absolute must.

(Oh, and be sure to check out their Nutella version!)

Kleeblattgasse 5, 1010 Wien, Austria

Downstairs Cocktail Bar

Located just off Mariahilferstrasse – one of the city's main shopping thoroughfares – Downstairs is a cosy bar which sells some of the best cocktails in the city.

Unlike other cocktail bars where a smart dress code is a given, Downstairs is super chill, and the perfect place to grab a few cocktails and kick back, or get competitive over a few games of pool.

And with some cocktails coming in at just €4.70, it's definitely one to keep in mind.

Theobaldgasse 15, 1060 Vienna, Austria

Sigmund Freud Museum

Unlike other museums in the capital, a trip through the Freud's home and place of work makes for a particular intimate experience.

Considered the father of psychoanalysis, the small apartment allows the visitor more than a passing peek into the environment where the famous physician lived and worked.

From personal effects to official plaques, this museum combines the various aspects of Freud's life, and will definitely make an impact.

Прикоснуться к источнику #psychologyst #freud #sigmundfreudmuseum A post shared by Retro Mania (@retromaniaartproject) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Berggasse 19, Vienna 1090, Austria

Vienna State Opera

OK, the opera is hardly a hidden gem of Vienna, but the uber-reasonable price at which you can get tickets for some of the world's best-known operas definitely is!

While many tourists might assume they'd have to pay an arm and a leg for a night at the Vienna State Opera in the heart of the city, you can actually get tickets for some shows for as little as… wait for it… €10.

Definitely something to look into when tapping into the cultural side of things!

#viennaopera vs #bolshoitheatre впечатляющая #травиата A post shared by Кать Михалыч (@kate_mihalych) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Opernring 2, 1010 Wien, Austria