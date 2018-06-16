Fierce, flawless and feminist: 5 podcasts you need to check out

Feminism is a pretty heated topic in Ireland at the moment, between the push to repeal the 8th amendment and campaigns to close the wage gap taking over Twitter.

Irish feminism has come a long way, and creating true equality between the sexes is closer than it has ever been before.

Here are five fierce and inspiring feminist podcasts from home and abroad:

5. 2 Dope Queens

This intersectional feminism podcast discusses "stories about sex, romance, race, hair journeys and living in New York," according to the description.

Hosted by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, this laugh-a-minute American podcast ticks all the boxes.

4. Feminist Heart

This informative podcast on Near 90.3 FM focuses on the development of women's issues in Ireland.

The half-hour long episodes, of which there are four in total, explore topics like education, the gender pay gap, abortion rights, women's Liberation and contraception.

3. Women of the Hour

This podcast is written, hosted and directed by one of the most prominent feminist celebs, Lena Dunham.

The writer-turned-actress discusses a different them each week, from ageing to work to love and sex.

Catch it on Soundcloud and Spotify.

2. Popaganda by Bitch Media

Popaganda is a hard hitting series of episodes which cover a multitude of women's rights issues on an international platform.

The podcast covers modern problems like transphobia, yellow and black face in the fashion industry, and misguided public PR blunders such as the Pepsi ad debacle.

1. IT GALZ

This recently developed podcats the concoction of two self-described "fine-ass feminists" from Dublin.

Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton run the show, and maintain that the lack of realness in the influencer industry pushed them to create a podcast where real issues are discussed.

"When the whole influencer thing really exploded we definitely noticed a gap in the market for ‘real talk’," Lindsay told The Daily Edge.

"That’s when I think we started to see our conversations as important and that they could help the women of Ireland today who are being fed so much false content."

