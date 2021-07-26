5 essential accessories every gal needs to bring on her summer vacay

Now that international travel has opened back up in Ireland, our Instagram feeds are once again flooded with snaps and clips of friends and family members enjoying a cocktail by the beach, basking in their nightly strolls along cobbled Spanish streets and indulging in all of the delicious local cuisine.

Not that we’re jealous… really!

If you’re planning a little summer holiday, whether you’re flying abroad or enjoying a staycation closer to home, then there are quite a few wardrobe essentials which you absolutely need to bring.

Yes, you might have plenty of sweet dresses and denim shorts, but what about the accessories? No holiday attire is complete without a cute pair of shades or your statement dangly earrings and that’s a fact.

To help you out we’ve put together a little list of all the essential accessories which your holiday wardrobe absolutely needs.

Two pairs of sunglasses.

Yes, you really do need two pairs of shades — this isn’t negotiable. Bring a cheap but stylish pair to take to the beach or wear down by the pool. You won’t mind if they get grubby, lost or broken because you didn’t pay an arm and a leg for them. However, you also want to bring your good shades if you have a nice pair and want to get the use out of them. Wear them out to dinner if the sun’s still shining or pop them on while you stroll out for breakfast in the morning.

Ray Ban pink/violet photochromic evolve aviator sunglasses – €175

Monki Square cat-eye sunglasses – €12

Asos 70's oversized bevelled square sunglasses in crystal brown – €11.95

A Stylish Sun Hat

Sun hats are definitely a must if you tend to get overheated quite easily. The great thing about bringing a simple yet stylish straw sun hat with you on your holidays, is that they go with absolutely any outfit.

South Beach wide brim floppy hat in beige – €13.99

Asos natural straw easy boater with size adjuster – €11.95

Several pairs of statement earrings

By donning a pair of statement, dangly earrings you go from day time casual to vacation chic in a matter of seconds. Go big or go home as they say, which roughly translates to ‘Wear the most outlandish, giant earrings while you can’.

Oliver Bonas Tove Round Disc & Beaded Fan Yellow Drop Earrings – €23.50

Oliver Bonas Hana Blue Resin Shapes Drop Earrings – €18

Bandannas are back

If hats aren’t your thing then we’ve got great news for you, because bandannas are back in style! Simply whip one on to stop your scalp from burning or to keep the rays away from your head.

Pretty Little Thing Brown Retro Floral Print Satin Bandanna – €8

A big and bold beach bag

When it comes to beach bags, the bigger the better I say. If, like me, you tend to over pack then this really is a must. Why whittle down the amount of cr*p you bring with you down to the beach when you can just bring it all? Pretty yet practical is the key here.

M&S Cotton Blend Striped Shopper Bag – €35

M&S Canvas Shopper Bag – €49