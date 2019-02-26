5 classic high street pieces to snap up that will be in style all year

As a style journalist and fashion fanatic from my twennage years, I've noticed that spring is the perfect time to invest in good, clean staples tgo see you through the rest of the year.

Spring is the ideal time to shop – as the new year sales are long behind us, and the floral, fluorescent summer trends and holiday shopping sections are just beginning to trickle into the shops (there comes a time around mid-June when shopping for staples becomes impossible thanks to the mass influx of printed sarongs and paisley-print 'suitcase essential' separates that dominate the high street).

Whatever personal style aesthetic you strive for, there are a few basics that every women needs to carry the rest of her trend-driven pieces through out the year. The right jeans can be worn with a bralet and strappy sandals in May and boots and a faux fur coat by November. Ditto, the correct neutral white t-shirt is a friend to Christmassy velvet trousers and summer's denim mini-skirt.

Here are the top five staples to snap up this spring:

1. A statement but neutral handbag

Handbags are the one thing that spruces up an entire wardrobe, not just one outfit.

The right piece can be a talking point without being glaringly OTT.

This chainmail-esque offering from Topshop combines a classic slouchy shape with enough room for all of your bits, with a subtle but statement embellished exterior. Looking for something to take on a night out – try this perspex and wood mini bag, also Topshop. The combination of clashing textures keeps the piece current and allows it to come in and out of 'style' many times each year.

Miracle TPU Tote €29.00, Link Shoulder Bag €44.00

2. Sporty but chic runners

The era of the 'dad sneaker' in fashion is still having it's hey day – but if you want to nab something that will keep you looking cool and trendy while comfortable, a nude, cream or classic white runner is the way to go.

The Nike Tekno is a nice middle ground between fash-hun footwear and classic street style, while New Balance runners have maintained their cool-factor by constantly adding to their range of colourschemes and gently varying styles.

Nike M2K Tekno €100, New Balance 608 V3s €75.00

3. Blue jeans in a chic cut

Jeans will never be out of style – and the right pair can look like they have been cut from a vintage atalier whrn you actually nabbed them on the highstreet.

This pair from River Island nod to last years Vetements shows, where Franken-denim stormed the catwalk, but it's a more subtle take on the trend.

Team with a sun hat and white crop top in summer, and add a turtle neck and hiking boots as the seasons change.

River Island jeans €55.00

4. An oversized blazer

Oversized blazers never go out of style. Choosing a boxy, over-sized fit means you can layer under it in colkder months or enjoy a loose, breezt fit in summer.

A black piece is timeless, while colour-pop blazers are the perfect way to jazz up plainer outfits.

This mustard Zara blazer is a must-have for summer – it would look perfect with white runners, denim shorts and a white tee mid heatwave, and will add perfectly to an autumnal wardrobe palette when summer ends.

Yellow double-breasted blazer €89.95, Black crepe blazer €69.95

5. Black strappy shoes – in various heel heights

Black strappy heels will always be the perfect building block for outfits – from work wear to nights out.

Mules are always chic, so a backless chunky heel looks gorge peeping out from under a pair of jeans teamed with a white structured shirt.

High, pointed black heels will never age, so snap them up before the shops are over run with espadrilles.

Strappy mules €18.00, Strappy high heels €49.95