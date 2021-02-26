5 celeb babies that were born this week in case you missed them

In case you weren’t aware, we’re in the midst of a celebrity baby boom! Or at least it feels like we are with the number of stars giving birth each and every day.

To help you keep track of all the adorable little tiny tots being born, here’s a list of all the celebs who gave birth this week.

Paloma Faith gave birth to her second child.

British singer, Paloma Faith welcomed the birth of baby #2, after undergoing six brutal rounds of IVF. “I'm in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me,” the mum-of-two gleefully revealed on social media.

She shared a sweet image of her little one’s toes, announcing that she had another baby girl. “This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried,” Paloma gushed.

Wilmer Valderrama becomes a dad, as fiancé welcomes the birth of their first baby

The That 70’s Show star, Wilmer Valderrama has officially become a dad, after his fiancé model Amanda Pacheco welcomed the birth of their first child, a darling baby girl.

“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light … often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more … straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter,” Wilmer wrote alongside a series of gorgeous photos of his new beautiful baby.

Mandy Moore welcomed the birth of her first child.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore and her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed the birth of their first child on Tuesday, a beautiful baby boy they sweetly named August Harrison Goldsmith.

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” the new-mum proudly announced on Instagram, sharing an adorable snap of her sweet baby boy.

Peter O'Mahony and wife Jessica welcome baby #3

Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica are now a happy family-of-five after welcoming the birth of their third child. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Jessica announced, “Our 3rd little dreamboat arrived yesterday 23.2.21.”

Revealing their baby boy’s sweet name, the mum-of-three lovingly added, “Ralph Ruben O’Mahony. 8lbs 8oz. Myself & Pete are thrilled & so are his brother & sister.”

Katharine McPhee gave birth to her first child

36-year-old singer and actress Katharine McPhee welcomed the birth of her first baby, a son, with 71-year-old husband David Foster, who is already a proud father to five daughters from previous relationships.

A rep for the couple confirmed the happy news to People, saying, “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”

Congratulations to all of these new parents — what a lovely new adventure!