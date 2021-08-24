5 brand new Christmas movies coming to Netflix later this year

Yes, we’re still in the midst of summer and yes, we may be experiencing a mini heat wave, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about the brand new Christmas movies that are coming to Netflix later this year!

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, Netflix announced an absolutely stellar list of brand new movies which are set to hit the streaming service over the next few months, including a few festive flicks and Christmas rom-coms.

So, if you’re the kind of person who likes to prepare for their seasonal movie nights, then listen up! These are the brand new Christmas movies coming to Netflix this winter.

Love Hard – coming November 5th

An unlucky-in-love LA girl (Nina Dobrev) falls for a rugged East Coast guy (Darren Barnet) on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays — only to discover that she’s been catfished by his childhood friend (Jimmy O. Yang).

A Boy Called Christmas – coming November

A young boy named Nikolas sets out into the snowy north to find his missing father, accompanied by a headstrong reindeer and pet mouse. Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical origin story of Father Christmas based on the book by Matt Haig.

A Castle For Christmas – coming November

An American author (Brooke Shields) finds herself wanting to buy a castle in Scotland, but its prickly owner (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair butt heads and find more than they bargained for.

The Princess Switch 3 – coming November

When a priceless relic is stolen, Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of audacious Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) and a dashing man to retrieve it… sparking a tantalizing Christmas romance and a very unexpected switch.

Single All The Way – coming December

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment, Peter (Michael Urie) enlists his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to be his faux-boyfriend for the holidays. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) preemptively sets him up on a blind date, the plan goes awry.

In the meantime, you could always add a little festive spirit to your day by checking out these 10 vintage Christmas movies. They’re the perfect cure for any rainy day blues.