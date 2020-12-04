10 vintage Christmas movies you need to watch this December

We are DYING to spend a whole day watching movies. This is what Christmas is all about – especially for those who grew up with the telly humming in the background for the duration of the holidays. This list compiles the golden oldies of Christmas passed that will allow you to go back in time on the run-up to the holidays!

1. White Christmas (1947)

Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney star in the movie magic that brought us the classic song, I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas.

2. Holiday Inn (1942)

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire dance dreamily into Christmas in this black and white classic.

3. Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

In this stunning film, Judy Garland debuts the famous Christmas ballad, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – her voice will melt your heart on the run-up to Christmas!

4. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

This beautiful black and white classic will have you and your family believing in Santa for years to come!

5. It's a Wonderful Life (1947)

James Stewart has captured hearts for decades with this beautiful film. It tells the tale of George Bailey who is shown what life would be like without him by an angel.

6. By the Light of The Silvery Moon (1953)

This one begins earlier in the year and ends all Christmassy. Doris Day stars in a gorgeously golden age story of a family in a leafy American suburb! Expect crooning and spooning in this beautiful classic.

7. Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) 1951

By far the best movie version of Dickens' classic- according to the New York Times anyway!

8. The Bishops Wife (1947)

Carey Grant plays an angel who must help a bishop and his… You guessed it: wife!

9. It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947)

One Christmas a wealthy New Yorker discovers that his house has been taken over by a group of squatters. He disguises himself and stays with them to find out what is going on. This hilarious comedy should be on your Christmas list for the holiday season!

10. I’ll Be Seeing You (1945)

Ginger Rogers and Shirley Temple star in the classic comedy about two strangers- a soldier and an unlikely criminal- who meet on a train and eventually fall in love… dreamy!

Get that fire going and hark back in time to the golden age of Hollywood this Christmas!