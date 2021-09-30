5 blackberry recipes to whip up while they’re still in season

September is coming to an end, which means that blackberry season is in full swing! It’s time to gather your buckets and bowls, head to the fields and get picking.

Blackberries, one of our favourite berries, are at their absolute best around this time of year, so to celebrate we’re sharing five foolproof recipes which make the most out of this delicious fruit.

No matter your skill level or kitchen know-how, there’s a blackberry recipe for everyone. So, go foraging and get baking!

This refreshing dessert really is as simple as it gets. If you’re looking for something light, sweet and utterly scrumptious, then this is the dish for you.

This delightful traybake is the perfect mid-day snack, pairing beautifully with your morning coffee or afternoon brew.

So, you’ve collected a bucket-load of blackberries and you have no idea what to do with them? No worries! Whipping up a sweet batch of jam is the best way of using up your bulk supply of berries. Eat it with scones, toast, brown bread or on top of cakes — the options are endless!

If you’re in the mood for something a little bit more decadent, then this might be the recipe for you. A wonderful dinner party dessert to serve up to family or friends this autumn.

Such a light, refreshing and healthy treat which the whole family can enjoy. Plus, this is a fun, easy recipe to make with the kiddos!