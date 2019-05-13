4 handiest ways to make your eyelash extensions last longer

We set out to ask the lovely lash specialists at Elysian Brows and Beauty their pro tips to keep your lash extensions looking fluffy, full and long lasting.

Getting gorgeous lash extensions is just the first part – the rest is all about the aftercare and taking every possible step to make your eyelash extensions last a long limed time

Nailing the sleeping position

If at all possible, try to sleep on your back rather than your stomach, as this is the best way to make sure no damage is done to the extensions in your sleep.

If you can’t but sleep on your side, you should put your head on the edge of the pillow, so your lashes aren't touching the pillow or the bed itself.

Avoiding touching the pillow with your lash extensions is one of the most sure-fire ways to make sure you're not rubbing your new lashes to extinction throughout the night

Brush, Brush and keep on Brushing

Not a vicious combing, just a neat combing in order to keep them all properly aligned and looking gorgeous.

At Elysian, they will provide you with an eyelash brush that you can do your daily maintenance of your fab lashes with, if you tend to misplace these guys you can simply use an old mascara brush that's been thoroughly cleaned of all mascara reminisce.

Washing your face with eyelash extensions?

Post lash app you don't want to expose them to any water/steam or heat so avoid washing your lashes for the first 48 hours for maximum glue setting power.

After the 48 hours, the ladies in Elysian would recommend to skip oil-based cleansers or toners as they will only weaken the glue that holds the extension to the natural lash and will make them fall of faster.

Be gentle. Ensure that you are very gentle when removing makeup form the eye area. Take it slow, and don't rub too hard, and try to avoid the eyelashes themselves. Pat, don't rub. Gently pat your face dry avoiding rather than diving face first into the towel.

If you are trying to remove stubborn eye shadow build up, wet your eyelash brush and gently comb through the lashes wiping off the product from the brush at each stroke

Avoid all urges to touch

This might seem like a no-brainer, but you'd be surprised how many people don't heed this particular piece of advice: don't rub or pick at your lashes as you run the risk of damaging the extensions.

It may be hard to avoid but any unnecessary pulling or picking will have them loosen at the bond.

