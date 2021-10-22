38 cute autumnal date night ideas for your S.O.!

It’s cuffing season, and that means it’s the perfect time to go on cute autumn dates! As much fun as it is to be back into restaurants and bars now, autumn provides us with the opportunity to get creative with our date nights and to have lots of cute and cosy nights with our S.O.

The nights you really remember together are the night you do something a little different, something out of the ordinary, tap into our creative sides, get active, try something new.

Which is exactly why this masterlist of 20 autumnal and creative date ideas is here just in time! Browse below to see what ideas sound like you and your partner and get to it!

Come up with a couples Halloween costume

Carve pumpkins together

Go apple-picking

Make a fancy meal together

Check out some farmer’s markets

Bake apple pies or apple crumble together

Go on a scenic hike

Visit a bookstore and pick a book out for each other

Take a class together – dance, cooking, pottery

Rent a cosy cabin somewhere scenic

Make smores

Watch a spooky crime series together with blankets and candles

Go watch an outdoor cinema screening

Go to a haunted house

Star gaze on a clear night

Have a bonfire night

Go on a drive to see fall foliage or the decorations around your neighbourhood

Have a picnic in the park

Have a fall photoshoot

Go bowling

Build a blanket fort

Go to a museum or art gallery

Have a boardgame night

Have a fondue night

Decorate your home for fall

Learn the thriller dance together

Play old school Halloween games like bobbing for apples and guessing what’s in the box

Watch Hocus Pocus together

Go for fancy hot chocolate

Make fall cocktails together

Try make and decorate a spooky gingerbread house

Have a Come Dine With Me night with other couples

Have a spa/pamper night together

Have a painting evening

Go on a scenic bike ride

Visit flea market

Go thrift shopping

Visit an escape room