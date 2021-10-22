38 cute autumnal date night ideas for your S.O.!
It’s cuffing season, and that means it’s the perfect time to go on cute autumn dates! As much fun as it is to be back into restaurants and bars now, autumn provides us with the opportunity to get creative with our date nights and to have lots of cute and cosy nights with our S.O.
The nights you really remember together are the night you do something a little different, something out of the ordinary, tap into our creative sides, get active, try something new.
Which is exactly why this masterlist of 20 autumnal and creative date ideas is here just in time! Browse below to see what ideas sound like you and your partner and get to it!
Come up with a couples Halloween costume
Carve pumpkins together
Go apple-picking
Make a fancy meal together
Check out some farmer’s markets
Bake apple pies or apple crumble together
Go on a scenic hike
Visit a bookstore and pick a book out for each other
Take a class together – dance, cooking, pottery
Rent a cosy cabin somewhere scenic
Make smores
Watch a spooky crime series together with blankets and candles
Go watch an outdoor cinema screening
Go to a haunted house
Star gaze on a clear night
Have a bonfire night
Go on a drive to see fall foliage or the decorations around your neighbourhood
Have a picnic in the park
Have a fall photoshoot
Go bowling
Build a blanket fort
Go to a museum or art gallery
Have a boardgame night
Have a fondue night
Decorate your home for fall
Learn the thriller dance together
Play old school Halloween games like bobbing for apples and guessing what’s in the box
Watch Hocus Pocus together
Go for fancy hot chocolate
Make fall cocktails together
Try make and decorate a spooky gingerbread house
Have a Come Dine With Me night with other couples
Have a spa/pamper night together
Have a painting evening
Go on a scenic bike ride
Visit flea market
Go thrift shopping
Visit an escape room