30+ best gifts for men who have everything, from tech to fashion

There’s nothing we love more than spoiling our loved ones at Christmas time. But, when it comes to the men in our lives, it can feel like they already have everything they could possibly need, making gift-buying that bit more challenging. Trying to find the balance of a useful gift that is also thoughtful and tailored to his interests can seem tricky, but there’s plenty of options out there that don't involve a plain pair of socks!

To help make the decision easier, we’ve curated the ultimate guide of gifts for the men in your life. So, whether you’re buying for your dad, brother, husband or boyfriend, we’re sure you’ll find the perfect present to bring joy to his Christmas morning.

Unbeatable – Dublin's Incredible Six in a Row (O’Brien Press) Paperback €19.99

Eric Haughan’s look at Dublin GAA’s incredible 6 in a row, a fantastic celebration of this phenomenal sporting achievement. In 2014, Donegal smashed and grabbed an All-Ireland semi-final victory from Jim Gavin’s seemingly unstoppable Dublin team. Their hearts hardened from that defeat, the merciless Dubs would run roughshod over the Gaelic football landscape for the next six seasons. Journalist and GAA fan Eric Haughan deep-dives into Dublin's seven years in footballing nirvana, when their artistry reached heights previously unimaginable to even the most romantic of Hill 16 disciples. Available from www.obrien.ie or all good book shops nationwide.

Secrid Miniwallet – Matte Black/Blue RRP €69.99

Small in size and surprisingly large in storage capacity, the Miniwallet combines the best of both worlds. The exterior holds banknotes, receipt and cards, while the aluminium Cardprotector allows you to slide out cards with one simple motion and protects them from bending, breaking and unwanted wireless communication. Available to buy in-store at Standún and online here. Standún is a family-owned and run store that has been at the heart of the Spiddal community for generations, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish craftsmanship and modern style.

Thalgo Men Regenerating Skincare Gift Set – RRP €65 (Worth €77)

This luxurious Thalgomen set is perfect for keeping his skin fresh and energised. Featuring marine-powered skincare essentials, it’s an ideal gift for the man who values self-care. Contains Regenerating Cream 50ml and Cleansing Gel 150ml. Available in Beauty Salons nationwide and here

The Beverly Hills Polo Club Red #1 Christmas Gift Set – RRP €35

Beverly Hills Polo Club has a range of gift sets to help you celebrate the spirit of giving this Christmas. Each set includes an Eau de Toilette(100ml) and Deodorant Body Spray (175ml). One option, the Red #1, has a woody floral musk that evokes the warmth and vibrancy of Christmas. There are notes of rosemary and rose blend with sandalwood and cedar, creating a rich, comforting scent – like the festive red ribbons on your gifts. Available in select retail pharmacy stores nationwide.

A Farewell to the Fairways by Dermot Gilleece (Red Stripe Press) RRP €19.99

This captivating book is the perfect Christmas gift for golf enthusiasts or anyone with an interest in sports writing. Written by legendary Irish golf journalist Dermot Gilleece, “A Farewell to the Fairways” reflects on his remarkable 63-year career documenting golf for Ireland's top newspapers. From his first article in 1960 on Christy O’Connor Snr to his coverage of the Masters, Ryder Cups, and LIV Golf, Gilleece brings unparalleled insights into the game’s evolution. Featuring interviews with legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy, this book is a treasure trove of golfing history. Thoughtful and engaging, it’s a must-have for sports lovers and is available now in all good bookshops nationwide.

Periodic Table Mug – RRP €9.99

Learn while you sip with the Rex London Periodic Table Mug. This dishwasher and microwave safe mug is the perfect gift for science enthusiasts and students. Start your day off with a little knowledge and a whole lot of style! Available to buy in-store at Standún and online here. Standún is a family-owned and run store that has been at the heart of the Spiddal community for generations, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish craftsmanship and modern style.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush – RRP €185.29

This Christmas, why not treat the main man in your life to a spectacular new electric toothbrush? Oral-B’s iO3 electric toothbrush is the ultimate gift, thanks to its next-level cleaning technology. What makes this electric toothbrush different is its unique round brush design, proven to remove 100% more plaque than a standard brush. It also features 360 gum pressure control technology, which reduces brushing speed and alerts you if you brush too hard. Buy here.

Karcher K5 Classic Pressure Washer from Woodie’s – RRP €239

Spoil the man in your life to this Karcher K5 Classic Pressure Washer to help make washing cars, bikes, walls and garden furniture so much easier. With compact dimensions and a telescopic handle, this device is easy to transport and can be stored away easily. There is also hose storage to the front, creating an even simpler stowing away process. There is a Quick Connect trigger gun, 8 metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, Dirt Blaster and water filter. With detergent application via suction, this pressure washer has an impressive area performance of 40 metres squared per hour. Buy here

Star Wars Mandalorian Holographic Light from Oxendales – RRP €55

Bring the force of Star Wars to his space with the Mandalorian Holographic Light, a perfect gift for the ultimate fan. Featuring a striking holographic design of the Mandalorian, this light adds a futuristic glow to any man cave, gaming setup, or bedside table. The soft, multicoloured lighting creates a warm yet otherworldly vibe, perfect for evenings spent watching his favourite sci-fi adventures or gaming marathons. Whether he's a collector or just a fan of the iconic series, this unique piece combines style and fandom effortlessly. Buy from Oxendales here.

The Brutish Empire by Des Ekin (O’Brien Press) Paperback €19.99

Des Ekin’s look at the tragic and gruesome legacy of British colonial rule all over the world. For centuries, a small island nation cast a shadow across the entire world. The British Empire’s methods of expansion were often brutal, usually devastating. With many nations still grappling with the legacy of British rule, Ekin unflinchingly lifts the veil on the harrowing realities of colonial rule. Available from www.obrien.ie or all good book shops nationwide.

Bulldog Skincare Daily Fresh Body Care Duo – RRP €9, worth €13.50

Start the day off right with the Daily Fresh Body Care Duo. Featuring the brand's invigorating Peppermint and Eucalyptus Shower Gel and the newly released 98% natural origin Spray Deo, which offers effective odour control technologies for clinically proven 24-hour deodorant protection. Formulated with natural propellants, meaning there are no harmful liquefied petroleum gas propellants. This unique system also allows for twice as much product, offering over 200 uses per can. The Daily Fresh Body Care Duo set includes a Peppermint and Eucalyptus Shower Gel (500ml) and a Fresh Mint & Cedarwood Spray Deodorant (125ml). Available at a variety of stockists and pharmacies throughout the country, including Dunnes Stores, Supervalu, Chemist Warehouse, McCabes Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy and Shaws Department Store among many more.

Gentlemen's Hardware 6 in 1 Tooling Pen – RRP €25.00

Perfect for the adventurer, this versatile pen includes a ballpoint pen, spirit level, ruler, interchangeable screwdrivers, and a touch screen stylus—compact enough for any pocket. Available to buy in-store at Standún and online here. Standún is a family-owned and run store that has been at the heart of the Spiddal community for generations, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish craftsmanship and modern style.

Glendalough Double Barrel Tumbler Gift Pack – RRP €50 Shopping for a whiskey enthusiast this year? This Double Barrel Tumbler Gift Pack is the perfect present to spark joy this Christmas! This set includes a bottle of the newly designed single-grain Double Barrel whiskey, as well as a beautifully crafted Glendalough whiskey tumbler. The whiskey, which has been aged in flame-charred ex-bourbon American oak casks and finished in first-fill Oloroso casks from Spain, features a complex and rich collection of flavours to delight the taste buds. The award-winning Irish tipple will make for an impressive addition to the collection to any whiskey-lover in your life. Buy at Dublin Airport Duty Free and here.

L’OCCITANE Eau des Baux Collection – RRP €79 – Worth €107 Spoil the man in your life to a L’OCCITANE Eau des Baux Collection this Christmas. With a luxurious array of expertly blended woody spices in these indulgent products, he’ll be left feeling, and smelling, sophisticated and timeless. These opulent aromas, full of rich dimensions, are perfect for any occasion, making this collection an ideal set for your dad, brother or partner. Let them unwrap a scent that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary this December 25. This gift set includes Eau des Baux Eau de Toilette, Eau des Baux Shower Gel and an Eau des Baux Deodorant Stick in a signature L’OCCITANE gift box. Buy here Regatta Highton Stretch Padded Jacket III – RRP €140, now €70 This waterproof and insulated jacket is the ultimate gift for him, whether he’s an avid hiker or just loves staying warm in style. With Isotex 10000 stretch fabric and Thermoguard insulation, it offers unbeatable protection against the elements while remaining breathable and comfortable. Perfect for winter adventures or everyday wear. Buy instore or online here.

Farrelly’s Field Guide to Irish Faerie Folk by John Farrelly (O’Brien Press) Hardback

Drawing on the faded pages of his great-granduncle Fantasius’s notebooks, John Farrelly reveals the secrets of the Irish Faerie folk. From legendary beings like banshees and shape-shifting pookas to the watchful skeagh shee and the ferocious dobhar-chú, this field guide tells you everything you need to know about the creatures of Irish folklore and where to find them (or how to avoid them). A fascinating compendium of Ireland’s mythical beings. Available from www.obrien.ie or all good book shops nationwide.

Irish Sockciety Bosco Socks – RRP €9.99

These nostalgic socks pay homage to the iconic Irish children’s character Bosco, adding a playful touch to any wardrobe. Socksciety design colourful and funny socks in Co. Galway made from 100% combed cotton, and are designed to not slide down your foot. If it's feet you have, these are the socks you're after! Best friends, Alex and Emma, work together to provide a quirky and humourous view of contemporary Ireland in the form of socks! Available to buy in-store at Standún and online here. Standún is a family-owned and run store that has been at the heart of the Spiddal community for generations, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish craftsmanship and modern style. Paul Costelloe Living Men Nubuck Laptop Bag by Dunnes Stores – RRP €160 Crafted from luxurious nubuck leather, this Paul Costelloe laptop bag is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. With its velvety texture, organised interior compartments, and separate tablet pocket, it’s designed for the modern professional. The detachable shoulder strap and magnetic closure pockets add convenience to its timeless style. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here. Guinness Truffle Can from Lir Chocolates – RRP £7 If you’re looking for a fun and unique gift for the man in your life, this Guinness Truffle Can is sure to add some extra joy to his Christmas morning. If he has a sweet tooth and enjoys a pint of Guinness, this present is the perfect mix of both! The creamy Guinness-flavoured ganache is coated in a mouth-watering, rich dark chocolate, creating a delightful treat to indulge in over the festive period. Plus, the can makes for quirky decor once all of the chocolates have been eaten. Buy here Identity: Murder, Fraud and the Making of a Garda Forensic Expert by John Sweetman (Published by Hachette Books Ireland in Trade Paperback) – RRP €15.99 A page-turning detective memoir which reveals the forensic methods that helped solve prominent Irish crimes. When a violent incident led young misfit garda John Sweetman into the Garda Technical Bureau with incriminating evidence, he found his true calling. He spent the next 25 years as a detective garda working on the frontline of crime scene Investigations. His tenacity and natural eye for detail led him to becoming involved in many criminal investigations and high-profile cases. From the brutal murder of Marie Dillon in Finglas in 1998 to the gangland killing of Raymond Salinger in 2003, John was involved in the search for forensic evidence at these and other crime scenes. He later employed his handwriting expertise in examining fraudulence, threatening letters and counterfeit documents, as well as the investigations into the murders of Jasmine McGonagle and student Jastine Valdez and the horrific Hawe familicide in Cavan in 2016. Available to buy in all good bookshops nationwide. ClarinsMen Energising Essentials – RRP €38.40 Shopping for your dad can seem like a challenge but with this gift set from Clarins, the decision has never been easier. Give the gift of healthy skin so even the busiest man has all the essentials he needs to keep on top of his skincare. This set includes a moisturising gel that suits all skin types with red ginseng extract to help re-energise the face, a revitalising eye gel, a foaming gel to cleanse and purify the skin, as well as the Double Serum Light Texture to target the signs of ageing. This gift also comes in a sleek blue ClarinsMen case to hold all of the products. Buy here Decathlon Massage Gun – RRP €105, now €85 The Massage Gun is the perfect gift for the guy in your life who deserves some serious relaxation. Ideal for easing sore muscles after workouts or long days, this powerful yet compact device features multiple attachments and adjustable speeds for a customised massage experience. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to target tension and enhance recovery, whether at home or on the go. A thoughtful and practical gift, it’s the ultimate way to show you care. Buy here Anthéor Multifunction Watch Leather Blue, Rosé Colour – RRP €119.95 Sleek, sophisticated and versatile, this Anthéor Multifunction watch is perfect for the man who appreciates timeless style. Featuring a rose gold-tone stainless steel case, a striking blue dial, and a sporty trio of sub-dials, it’s both functional and eye-catching. Paired with a classic brown leather strap, it’s a standout accessory that works seamlessly with any outfit. Available from Lu & Mol – Jewellery and Gifts, Gorey, Co. Wexford or online here.

Swimming Upstream – One Man’s Fight To Save The Atlantic Wild Salmon by Patsy Peril & Deirdre Nuttall (O’Brien Press) Hardback €19.99

A remarkable new book: part memoir, part call-to-action, this is the story of Limerick man Patsy Peril’s lifelong mission to save the Atlantic Wild Salmon. An inspiring journey, filled with hope and practical solutions to save a species from extinction and help protect our precious rivers and waters. Available from www.obrien.ie or all good book shops nationwide.

FLYEfit Gift Card – RRP various

Whether you know a gym-lover or someone who wants to start attending the gym more regularly, a FLYEfit gift card would make a wonderful gift under the tree this Christmas. FLYEfit gyms, who strive to make fitness accessible for everyone, are located all across the country, so your dad, brother or partner are sure to have one nearby. These high-spec gyms offer a range of classes to suit every interest and fitness level. Plus, the gift cards can be bought in various amounts, so you can choose exactly how much you want to spend, depending on your budget. Buy here

Tactix 37 Piece Drill & Power Tool Accessories Bit Set from Chadwicks – RRP €9.99

If the man in your life is a DIY enthusiast, he’ll be thrilled to unwrap this accessories set on December 25. Whether he’s hoping to do some home improvements in the New Year or likes to do some DIY-ing as a hobby, this 37-piece drill set is the perfect addition to any home. If your dad, brother, boyfriend or husband already has a drill sitting at home, this set is the perfect upgrade to add to his tool kit. This present is not only a practical purchase, but a thoughtful gift for anyone who enjoys home-improvement projects. Buy here

Pádraig Harrington Golf Graduated Stripe Polo by Dunnes Stores – RRP €30

This classic striped polo shirt is perfect for the golf course. Featuring the designer's crest on the collar and a three-button placket, it offers UVA and UVB 50+ protection, moisture management, and quick-dry techniques to keep you comfortable. The four-way stretch design ensures a full range of motion for your best swing. Brought to you by Pádraig Harrington, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

SONY Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable from Currys – RRP €299

Unwind to your favourite records anywhere at home, with the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable. Getting started is a piece of cake. Just press the Bluetooth button to connect to your speakers, headphones, or sound bar. No wires, no hassle. And if you don’t have a Bluetooth speaker, the built-in pre-amp lets you plug directly into your speakers, without a bulky amp acting as the middle-man. Easy! Buy from Currys.ie here.

Gillette Labs Exfoliating Razor – RRP €26.99

The Gillette Labs Razor with Exfoliating Bar is The Best Gift A Man Can Get this Christmas. From your new-to-shaving son or brother to your long-time shaving father, husband or grandfather, Gillette Labs makes the perfect gift. The razor is designed to elevate the shaving experience and prevent irritation with a built-in exfoliating bar that clears the path before the blades for effortless shaving in one stroke. It also comes with a magnetic stand to help keep the blades dry and protected – making this Gillette’s longest lasting blade. If you’re searching for the perfect gift this Christmas, pick up the Gillette Labs Exfoliating razor and full Gillette Labs Range in Dunnes and Tesco, as well as select retailers nationwide.

My Animals and Other Animals: A Memoir of Sorts by Bill Bailey (Published by Quercus in trade in Trade Paperback) – RRP €18.99

When Billy set out from Glasgow as a young man he never looked back. He played his banjo on boats and trains, under trees, and on top of famous monuments. He danced naked in snow, wind and fire. He slept in bus stations, under bridges and on strangers’ floors. He travelled by foot, bike, ship, plane, sleigh – even piggy-backed – to get to his next destination. Billy has wandered to every corner of the earth and believes that being a Rambling Man is about more than just travelling – it’s a state of mind. From riding his trike down America’s famous Route 66, building an igloo on an iceberg in the Arctic, playing elephant polo (badly) in Nepal and crashing his motorbike (more than once), to eating witchetty grubs in Australia, and swapping secrets in a traditional Sweat Lodge ritual in Canada, Rambling Man is a truly global adventure with the greatest possible travel companion. Available to buy in all good bookshops nationwide.

Dad Jokes from Arboretum – RRP €4

It's a well-known fact by now that many of our dads love so-called ‘Dad Jokes’, so this book is certain to get a few giggles on Christmas Day! This perfect stocking filler will have the whole family in stitches with its collection of 100 dad-approved jokes. Brace yourself for the ‘dad’ comedy! Buy here.

Kempt Casual Indigo Denim Chambray Shirt – RRP €127

For the man who values both comfort and style, this Men’s Casual Indigo Denim Chambray Shirt from Kempt is a perfect choice. Its lightweight fabric, woven in Portugal, provides a relaxed fit that’s both modern and timeless, making it a versatile addition to his wardrobe. Ideal for both casual outings and smart-casual occasions, this shirt features a soft cutaway collar and a traditional front placket for an understated, elegant look. Its premium European craftsmanship and durable design ensure it will be a staple for years to come. Give him the gift of enduring quality and style this Christmas. Buy here.