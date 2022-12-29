SHEmazing!
So sorted! 3 fab New Year’s Eve hairstyles that take just ten minutes

This New Year’s Eve, instead of just going with the usual straight hair party-look, why not spice things up by choosing one of these three fabulous styles.

They're easy to do, and you don’t need to be a professional hairdresser to be able to pull them off.

1. The messy ponytail

  • Hold the middle section of hair in your left hand, take your right hand and tease your hair, raking it from the ends towards the roots to add some oomph.
  • Take two sections of hair in line with your temples and pull them back. Be sure to leave a few wispy pieces out to add to the overall messiness of this look.
  • Using the two sections that you're holding in each hand, criss-cross them over the rest of your hair as the first step in creating your ponytail.
  • Criss-cross your hair again. This time cross the two sections underneath your hair and pull it tight to make the actual tail.
  • With a hair elastic, secure the ponytail at the base.
  • Grab a sliver of hair from underneath the tail to wrap around the hair tie to concealing it, and secure with hair pins.

2. Surfer girl waves

 

  • You will need to work with wet hair so make sure you have a shower, skipping the conditioner stage before doing any styling.
  • Flip your hair over and blast it with a hair dryer until it is just slightly damp.
  • Section your hair into a side parting. Then do three thick and chunky plaits, one on either side of the head and another at the back. The thicker the plait the looser it will look.
  • Spritz a little hairspray all over before blasting it with the hairdryer until dry, keeping the plaits in place.
  • Take out your bobbins and loosen your hair with your fingers. Another blast of the dryer is a good idea if it is still damp underneath.
  • Rub a little mousse into your hands and grab a bunch of hair. Scrunch up the hair in your hand, hold for a few seconds and let it go. Do this all over your head.
  • Loosen your hair with your fingers. You can spritz on more hairspray, if you like, to keep it in place. 

3. The Woven Pony

  • Sweep the top layer of hair together and fasten with an elastic, leaving the bottom layer free. You should have a half-up style to work with.
  • Divide the bottom layer in two, pushing over each shoulder to separate out.
  • Taking the left bunch of hair, divide it into two. Bring the top piece all the way across the elasticated hair and tuck it into a hole in the elasticated section of hair.
  • Take the right bunch of hair, divide in two and, as with the last step, tuck the top layer into the elasticated section of hair. going in the opposite direction.
  • Repeat the step with the remaining pieces of hair, but this time thread the hair through a different hole in the elasticated section.
  • Fasten with an elastic, right below your woven creation.
