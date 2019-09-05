28-year-old man arrested for supplying Mac Miller lethal drugs

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the deadly drugs which led to the death of rapper Mac Miller.

The performer died at the age of 26 in his home last September, after ingesting counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Federal charges were made yesterday against Cameron James Pettit for supposedly supplying the Self Care singer the drugs.

NBC News obtained a 42-page criminal complaint, which says that Pettit was approached by Mac Miller in order to request 'percs' (slang term for oxycodone painkiller Percocet) and other drugs.

He was given forgeries containing fentanyl, xanax and cocaine instead, which led to his death. His passing was considered as an accidental overdose, as he also had alcohol and cocaine in his system.

The document claims that Pettit, a sex worker and a madam directly connected to Pettit, delivered to the rapper twice in the days prior to his death

Daniel C. Comeaux, DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge told the website following the arrest:

"While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force."

"Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system."

The rapper, born Malcolm James McCormack, has been honoured numerous times in the year since his death at events, vigils, and ceremonies.

Ariana Grande dated the rapper for two years, and led a Coachella tribute this year in hs name. His parents also attended the Grammy Awards in his honour.

Feature image: Instagram/@macmillerdivine