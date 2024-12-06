24 luxe gifts for her – THE luxury gift list for women this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving and spoiling the loved ones in our lives. This meaningful time of year often makes us want to share extra special presents with those we cherish the most. A luxury gift is not only a physical token of your appreciation and love, but is also an investment that will bring joy to the recipient for years to come.

From timeless jewellery and high-tech gadgets, to gorgeous home decor and bespoke experiences, there are so many presents on the market to choose from. If you’re stuck for ideas, our carefully-curated guide is full of luxurious gifts that are designed to create moments of magic and elevate the festive period.

Lily & Roo Silver Diamond Style Large Pearl Drop Hoop Earrings – RRP €116.95

These elegant silver diamond-style large pearl drop earrings make a perfect Christmas gift. Featuring removable pearls, they offer versatility to dress up or down, ideal for any occasion. A beautiful choice for brides or bridesmaids, they add a sophisticated touch to wedding attire. With a hinged hoop design for easy wear, these earrings are available in luxurious finishes: solid sterling silver, 18ct gold-plated silver, solid 9ct gold, or solid 9ct white gold, all adorned with genuine diamonds. A timeless and thoughtful gift for someone special. Buy here.

Yon-Ka Paris Night Ritual Gift Set – RRP €167

For those who love a good night’s rest, this nighttime skincare set from Yon-Ka Paris would be the best Christmas present! This collection of products targets signs of aging and stress on the skin to bring you a more balanced complexion. Its Lotion Yon-Ka PS facial mist helps to hydrate and tone your skin, the Phyto-Contour eye cream depuffs and smooths the eye area, while the CBD Serum destresses and reharmonises your skin. The set also comes with a Sleep Silk Eye Mask to enhance your sleep quality, and all four products are contained within a luxurious vanity case, made from 100% recyclable natural materials. Buy here.

Kopper Kreation Floor Lamp No. 267 – RRP €400

If your home feels like it is missing an important focal point in its decor, then why not go for this gorgeous floor lamp from Kopper Kreation? This lamp has been designed for areas beside armchairs or desks where subtle reading light is needed. Its stylish design is not just a conversation piece, but it can also charmingly blend into any modern interior design. Plus, over 75% of the material used for this lamp has been recycled, meaning that it is an instant winner for the environment! Buy here.

Image Skincare Radiant Night & Morning Bright Gift Set – RRP €231

The Image Skincare Radiant Night & Morning Bright Gift Set is a perfect pick for those seeking a complete day-to-night skincare routine. This luxurious set includes advanced formulas designed to brighten, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin while protecting it from daily stressors. Perfect for achieving a radiant glow, it’s ideal for anyone who loves professional-quality skincare at home. Elegantly packaged, it’s a thoughtful gift that brings beauty and confidence to every day. Buy here.

Cayo 100% Alpaca Wool Zip Up – RRP €440

Cayo is a Limerick based slow fashion start up that makes cardigans and sweaters made from ethically sourced 100% alpaca wool that comes from Peru. Now in its forth year, the designs can be dressed up or down and the yarn is more heat retaining than cashmere or other animal yarns. The collection is online and also stocked in Adare Manor and in various boutiques nationwide. Shipping worldwide www.cayo.ie

OCosmedics: Comfort – The Core Four Collection – RRP €170.00

Celebrate skin health, youth and ultimate confidence in just four simple steps: Cleanse, Exfoliate, Hydrate and Protect with Gentle Antioxidant Cleanser, Exfoliating Cleanser, your choice of Hydrator and Mineral Pro SPF 500. This set includes a Comfort Cream 50g, Mineral Pro SPF 30 Tint 75g, Exfoliating Cleanser 100ml and a Gentle Antioxidant Cleanser 100ml. Buy here

Winestation.ie, The Luxury Edition – RRP €165

Indulge in the finest festive experience with The Luxury Edition from Winestation.ie. This gift set brings together three exquisite red wines, each handpicked for their unique quality and heritage, alongside the Laguiole Deluxe Wine Accessory Set. The collection includes the legendary Barolo ‘Passione del Re’ by Gabriele Scaglione, the refined Château Cissac Haut-Médoc, and the powerful Arrocal Selección Especial from Ribera del Duero. Paired with top-notch wine tools, this set is a luxurious treat for any wine lover who appreciates the artistry of fine winemaking. Perfect for gifting or celebrating in style this season. Buy here.

Neostrata Skin Active Repair Gift Set – RRP €120 (Worth €181.88)

With over 45 years of scientific discovery, NeoStrata SKIN ACTIVE REPAIR range addresses multiple signs of skin ageing with efficacious, clinically proven formulas that deliver fast improvement in as little as 4 weeks. This Skin Active Gift Set is a collection of premium products designed for maximum noticeable results in potent formulations, where results continue to build with time. The active ingredients in the REPAIR collection are combined into “complexes” to address the multiple concerns encountered while ageing. Matrix Support SPF30 targets skin’s hydrating matrix to visibly address advanced wrinkles, lack of firmness, discolouration and texture. Rebound Sculpting Cream is a plush, hydrating face cream which targets 10 key signs of ageing, improving the look of collagen and elastin-depleted skin for a lifted, recontoured appearance. Plus a deluxe sample of Hyaluronic Luminous Lift which delivers three different sizes of Hyaluronic Acid to skin providing plumping hydration and cushioning the skin with moisture. Available to buy nationwide and here

Dyson Hair Tools in Strawberry Bronze

Dyson’s iconic hair tools, including the Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale straightener and Airwrap multi-styler, are now available in a stunning new Strawberry Bronze colourway. Combining Dyson’s advanced haircare technology with a fresh, luxurious finish, this collection is perfect for anyone who wants to style their hair with ease and elegance. Designed to minimise heat damage while delivering salon-worthy results, these tools are as practical as they are beautiful. A must-have addition to any beauty lover's collection this gifting season. Buy here.

NJO Designs 9ct Gold CZ Crescent Moon Necklace – RRP €220

NJO Designs has a stunning new Christmas range available this season, and it features this breathtaking necklace! If you want to let someone know that you love them ‘to the moon and back’, then no gift would be sweeter than this one. This gold CZ crescent moon stud necklace has been carefully crafted from 9ct gold. Beautifully stylish, this pendant is a unique and modern design, and would be an incredible addition to any jewellery collection. Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Vault Box – RRP €380

The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Vault Box is the ultimate gift for any makeup lover who adores timeless beauty and iconic shades. This luxurious collection includes a stunning array of Pillow Talk favourites, from lipsticks to eyeshadows and beyond, all housed in an elegant keepsake box. Perfect for your mum, sister, or best friend, this set offers everything needed to create dreamy, universally flattering looks for day or night. It's a show-stopping present that blends glamour and practicality, making it the ultimate indulgence for someone truly special this Christmas. Available in all good department stores or buy online here.

IMAGE Skincare The Sparkle of the Season – RRP €153.50

Elevate your skincare routine this Christmas with IMAGE Skincare’s ‘The Sparkle of the Season’ Customisable Kit! You can choose between two SPF options to help you to achieve glowing, rejuvenated skin. You can pick from the Daily Prevention Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30, or the Daily Prevention Ultra Defense Moisturizer SPF 50, depending on your skin’s needs. The gift set also includes the creamy Vital C Hydrating Facial Cleanser to nourish your skin with vitamins and antioxidants, and the Vital C Anti-Aging Serum to brighten, hydrate and improve fine lines. Buy here.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush – RRP €185.29

There’s nothing better than having a freshly white smile, and Oral-B's iO3 electric toothbrush is the perfect tool to give you that glow up! This electric toothbrush offers a better clean compared to any manual brush, as it removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush. Its round brush-head delivers that just-been-to-the-dentist clean at home, and its 360 gum pressure control technology ensures a superior and gentle clean every time. Buy here.

Clíodhna Doherty artwork – RPP various

Share the gift of gorgeous art this Christmas with a piece from Clíodhna Doherty. There are three unique ways to access this artwork including Limited Edition Prints which are only in editions of 100 Available in 5 sizes – 10x12in £65, 12x15in £115, 18×22 £195, 24x30in £300 or 30x36in £425, printed on archival fine art paper, which comes signed & editioned with an authenticity certificate. There are also Open Edition Prints which are only available online for 48 hours. They are available in 4 sizes A5 £25, A4 £35, A3 £45, A1 £60, printed on archivable paper, signed by the artist. You can also order Original paintings which are Acrylic on Canvas, priced £3.00 per square inch. Buy here

Clarins Double Serum Iconic Collection – RRP €116

Radiant and youthful skin is on everyone’s list this Christmas and with the Clarins Double Serum Iconic Collection you can give just that this year! This luxurious set includes the legendary Double Serum, which has been formulated with 22 of the most powerful plant extracts to preserve skin's youthfulness. There is also a Double Serum Eye to help target any signs of ageing around the eyes, and the Beauty Flash Balm to reduce signs of fatigue whether it’s used as a daily treatment or mask. To achieve intense lashes, the Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara helps to add length and volume, while the Lip Oil leaves the lips super shiny. All of these gorgeous products come in a vanity case to keep this Iconic Collection together. Buy here.

A Community of Hope: Artists for Dublin Simon – RRP: Priceless

Support Dublin Simon Community and give a truly meaningful gift this Christmas. ‘A Community of Hope’ art auction showcases around 100 stunning pieces donated by renowned Irish artists, including Carol Hodder, John O’Donnell and Guggi. Funds raised provide critical services for those experiencing homelessness. Bidding is open from 28th November to 10th December at Gormleys Fine Art. Whether you’re an art lover or seeking a thoughtful gift, this is a chance to own a unique piece while making a difference. Help bring warmth and hope to those in need. Buy here.

Bláithín Ennis Starfish Studs – RRP €260

For those who love statement earrings, these starfish ones from Bláithín Ennis are absolutely adorable! These sweet studs are filled with popping bright colours, which add movement and glamorous sparkle to every outfit. Both earrings are double sided and have been carefully handcrafted with hundreds of the finest quality Czech glass crystals. They radiate elaborate luxury from every angle! Buy here.

Rosalique’s Miracle Collection Gift Set – RRP €88.95

Buying for a skincare lover this Christmas? Rosalique has the ultimate gift set to treat them to! Designed for sensitive skin, this set includes the full Rosalique range to help create a complete skincare routine, wrapped up in one present. Included is the Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 to conceal redness and prove protection from the sun. Also included is the 3 in 1 Balm Cleanser that removes makeup while doubling as a nourishing 10-minute mask to provide calm and hydrated skin. Last but not least, the Soothing Night Cream gives overnight relief to irritated skin. With clinically proven anti-redness ingredients, the appearance of Rosacea, Couperose, Keratosis Pilaris and acne can be reduced. Buy from pharmacies nationwide and here

Gigi Clozeau North Star Charm Classic Bracelet from Brown Thomas – RRP €425.00

The Gigi Clozeau North Star Charm Classic Bracelet has a timeless design to suit all fashion-lovers. This investment piece will bring joy and style when unwrapped on Christmas morning. With 18kt yellow gold, resin pearl detailing and North Star charm, this bracelet is a stunning addition to anyone’s jewellery box. It has a clasp fastening and is adjustable to the wearer’s wrist. This gorgeous piece will become a staple to every outfit with its chic and intricate design. Buy from Brown Thomas here

Kerry Hanaphy Clinic Gift Card – RRP various amounts

A gift card from Kerry Hanaphy opens the door to the ultimate skin experience for someone special in your life. With a vast range of rejuvenating treatments available, from Fillers, Botox, Profhilo, Facialsandnon-invasive Sofwave to the newly introduced Polynucleotides alongside quartet of InMode offerings-Morpheus8, Forma, Diolazexl and Lumecca, there is something available to suit all skin types, tones and desires. With detailed pre-treatment consultations, your loved ones can choose from the best in skincare and aesthetics to suit their individual needs and desires. Unsure of what would best suit best? The Kerry Hanaphy Clinic believes every face tells its own unique story, so the team offers free consultations, taking the time to discuss the skin in detail, focusing on any concerns your loved one may have while also looking at what they’d like to achieve. Available to buy across the three Kerry Hanaphy clinics or here

L’OCCITANE Immortelle Divine Trilogy – RRP €220 – Worth €252

Give the gift of luxury skincare this Christmas with a beautiful set from L’OCCITANE. With these anti-ageing products, the skin will be left rejuvenated and restored to reveal younger-looking skin. This stunning set includes the Immortelle Divine Cream, which is highly-concentrated in Immortelle essential oil, to help visibly correct and prevents the signs of ageing, the Immortelle Divine Serum to fight against visible signs of wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven skin tone, and an Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour to visibly correct all signs of ageing around the eye and lip areas. Buy here

Lanaiblo Hairdryer Purple Pastel Personalised – RRP €129.99

The Lanaiblo Purple Pastel Personalised Hairdryer is a luxurious and thoughtful gift for beauty enthusiasts. This salon-quality hairdryer combines powerful performance with sleek, pastel style, ensuring fast drying and a smooth, frizz-free finish. What makes it extra special is the option to personalise it, adding a unique touch for the recipient. Lightweight and easy to handle, it’s perfect for achieving professional results at home. A stunning and practical gift they’ll use and adore every day. Buy here

Haumea Skincare Skin Ritual Set – RRP €215

Surprise the skincare enthusiast in your life with a Skin Ritual Set from Haumea Skincare this Christmas. Any skincare lover will be delighted to find this under the tree as their routine will be upgraded with a beautiful array of products that combine elegance and technology. The skin will be left feeling pampered after using this collection which helps to bring a spa-like experience to the home. The set includes La Bougie's Mission Fig Candle, Haumea's LED Tri-Booster, Skin-Rotation Bag and a Grey Sleep Mask. Buy here

Saint Laurent Lou Medium Quilted Camera Bag from Brown Thomas – RRP €1,450

YSL are known for their gorgeously luxurious bags, and this one is no exception! This 100% black leather shoulder bag has no issue storing all of your daily essentials. With chevron quilted overstitching, a top zip fastening, and the iconic YSL emblem, this piece will become a staple in your wardrobe with timeless style and functionality. Buy here.

Asap Skincare Luminous Skin Essentials – RRP €195.00

This set is a collection of four hero products, elegantly packaged in a stylish travel bag, designed to brighten and boost hydration for the ultimate glow. The 200ml gentle cleansing gel effectively removes makeup and excess oil, leaving the skin refreshingly clean and hydrated without disrupting its natural moisture balance. Boost skin radiance with the 30ml super B complex, then add a healthy dose of hydration with the 50ml ultimate hydration. Finally, protect the skin with the SPF50+ moisturising defence, a versatile three-in-one primer, moisturiser, and high-protection sunscreen. Buy here

Professional window and gutter cleaning service RRP €160 (annually)

This Christmas, surprise your loved ones with a gift that's both thoughtful and practical —a professional window and gutter cleaning service from thecleaningcompany.ie. Whether it's for a homeowner looking to brighten up their living space or someone who needs help with essential home maintenance, this unique gift will make their holiday season shine. Founded by young entrepreneur Luke Joyce, this is Ireland's first subscription window and gutter cleaning company. Their expert team ensures spotless windows for a crystal-clear view and thoroughly cleaned gutters to protect homes from potential water damage. It's the perfect way to take a chore off their hands and give them peace of mind, knowing their home is well-maintained and sparkling clean. Forget the usual gifts—this year, offer the gift of a brighter home and safer surroundings. The only professional Irish subscription service of this kind- starting at €160 for four cleans during the year with an annual gutter clean for an additional €80 – thecleaningcompany.ie will ensure your loved ones enjoy a cleaner, safer home, hassle-free! Skinformulas "The Skin Edit" Gift Set – RRP €150 Give the gift of glowing skin with Skinformulas "The Skin Edit" gift set, packed with skincare essentials for repair, hydration, and protection. This luxurious set features the Oatfoliant Oat Powder Exfoliator for gentle exfoliation, the Skin Mist with ceramide and hyaluronic acid for hydration, a moisturising Day Cream with SPF 50 | PA++++ for ultimate sun protection, and a Prebiotic Night Cream to revitalise while you sleep. Complete with a complimentary luxurious cosmetic bag, this set is perfect for anyone seeking radiant, healthy skin. Buy here. Seabody Icons Gift Set – RRP €149, worth €204 Seabody has created the ultimate skincare routine to give your skin some luxury! This incredible set contains three products to help keep your skin looking and feeling its best. The Aquasurge Day Serum plumps and nourishes your skin, the Overnight Elixir Serum targets the seven pathways of skin aging, and the Glycan Enrich Moisturiser reinforces the skin’s natural barrier. This handy kit works together beautifully to ensure that your skin remains hydrated, luminous and glowing! Buy here. The White Company Silk Piped Pyjama Set from Brown Thomas – RRP €260 This Silk Piped Pyjama Set by The White Company is the ultimate touch of luxury to treat someone special to this Christmas. Created from pure Bluesign® silk, these must-have pyjamas are soft and comfortable. The top has long sleeves, front button fastenings, contrast piping, a collar and a patch pocket, while the bottoms have an elasticated waistband, matching tie fastening, and contrast piping. The chic and timeless design of this pyjama set adds a classic silhouette to the wearer’s frame, making them both aesthetically-pleasing and relaxing, ensuring they get a restful night’s sleep with each wear. Buy from Brown Thomas here Radiance Ritual Gift Set – RRP €180.50 The Radiance Ritual Gift Set by Yon-Ka Paris is a luxurious skincare collection designed to enhance your natural glow. This set includes the Lotion Yon-Ka PS (200ml), a best-selling facial toning mist that hydrates, tones, and balances the skin's natural pH. It also features the Alpha-Contour (15ml), a gel eye cream that lifts, firms, and smooths the under-eye area, and the Time Resist Jour (50ml), an anti-aging day moisturiser that nourishes, hydrates, and smooths wrinkles. Presented in a beautiful eco-responsible vanity case made from 100% recyclable natural materials, this set offers a comprehensive routine for youthful, rejuvenated skin. It’s an ideal gift for skincare enthusiasts. Buy here L’OCCITANE Musk Rose Eau de Parfum – RRP was €135, now €108 This captivating perfume will make the perfect present for someone special in your life to unwrap on Christmas morning. With a combination of rose, patchouli and candied fruits all enveloped by the richness of a musky character, this perfume is both sensual and sophisticated on the skin. The fragrance lingers, meaning they’ll be left with the beautiful scent all day long. Top notes include grapefruit, mandarin, lychee and saffron, while heart notes are of rose centifolia, raspberry, cocoa and cedar, along with base notes of patchouli, cyperus and musk. Buy here. Vogue Williams Emerald Cut Tennis Necklace from Crystals & Co – RRP €115 With their classic design, tennis necklaces never go out of style, and we’ve become absolutely obsessed with this one from Vogue Williams! This timeless piece has been created with eco friendly brass and includes high quality emerald cut crystals. As you celebrate the festive season, this beautiful necklace would be the perfect accompaniment to any party outfit. Buy here. Remington PROluxe You Adaptive Straightener – RRP €119.99 If straight hair is your style, the Remington PROluxe You Adaptive Straightener is the way to go! With its Intelligent StyleAdaptTM Technology, these straighteners easily find the correct temperature and adapt the heat to match your hair. With two user profiles, these straighteners store your information from your very first turn, meaning that this clever tool will achieve professional salon-worthy styles with every use. The straighteners can also be used in manual mode for more flexibility, with up to 9 temperature settings ranging from 150°C up to 230°C. Buy here. Dermalogica The Expertise Kit – RRP €498.00, now €352.00 The Dermalogica Expertise Kit is the ultimate gift for skincare lovers seeking professional results at home. This luxurious set includes six full-size products—Daily Glycolic Cleanser, Daily Microfoliant, BioLumin-C Eye Serum, BioLumin-C Serum, Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50—designed to brighten, smooth, and firm the skin. Enhanced with a Dermalogica headband, fan brush, and Gua Sha tool, it offers an elevated skincare experience. A thoughtful and indulgent gift for anyone serious about radiant, healthy skin. Buy here

Edge Only Oval Link Drop Earrings RRP €129.00

Made with 8 links of the flat oval link chain, these lightweight earrings hang from hinged leverback (continental) ear wires. This Christmas, gift bold, sustainable luxury jewellery that makes a statement. Edge Only, the multi-award-winning Irish jewellery brand, is redefining timeless elegance with its ethically crafted, modern genderless designs. Perfect for those looking to invest in meaningful, high-quality pieces with an edge, with each creation designed to last a lifetime. Shop the full Edge Only range at www.edgeonly.com or instore at Edge Only, Guinness Enterprise Centre, Taylor’s Lane, Dublin 8. Monart Luxury Hamper RRP €200