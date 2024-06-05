23-year-old woman tragically killed in Limerick dog attack

A young woman has tragically passed away following a dog attack in Co.Limerick.

At approximately 11.40pm last night, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Gardaí received a report and attended the scene of an incident where a 23-year-old woman was fatally injured following a dog attack.

The incident took place at a domestic residence in Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the time but was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Her body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí from the Regional Armed Support Unit attended the incident and during the course of making the scene safe, encountered a number of aggressive dogs on the property.

The dog involved in the incident has now been destroyed and three other dogs were restrained by Gardaí. The three dogs have now been seized by the Dog Warden.

The local coroner has been notified and Gardaí have confirmed that the scene is being held for a technical examination.

An investigation is underway by Gardaí from Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.