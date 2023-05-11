22 Kids & Counting star Millie Radford announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Millie Radford as she has announced she’s expecting her third child with her partner.

The 22 Kids and Counting star shared the exciting news to her 110K Instagram followers with an adorable video.

Millie also announced her little one’s gender to the world in the short clip, and revealed she is having a baby girl.

Credit: Millie Radford Instagram

Radford shared a sweet video collage showing her getting an ultrasound scan before it cuts to her with her partner and their children on the beach as they let off a paint ball that reveals pink smoke from inside it.

The 22-year-old star captioned the sweet post, “One more to love and adore baby. No3 is [pink & blue heart emojis]”.

Fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to congratulate Millie on the exciting news of her family getting bigger.

One fan wrote, “Ohhhhh wow wow wow CONGRATULATIONS Millie whooooop. The Radford clan is getting bigger. Theres so much love to go round”.

Credit: Millie Radford Instagram

“Congratulations Millie! you are gonna be just like your mum, an excellent one”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Aww congratulations! Think you’re going to take after your mama”.

Millie and her partner are already proud parents to two-year-old Ophelia Jo and one-year-old Chester Bleu.

Millie and her family rose to fame after being described as the ‘biggest family in Britain’, before they starred in their own Channel 5 reality show, 22 Kids and Counting and started their popular YouTube channel. Millie is Sue and Noel Radford’s seventh child.