18-year-old killed in road traffic collision in Athlone

An 18-year-old was tragically killed after being struck by a moving vehicle.

The unidentified, young man was walking outside of Athlone Institute of Technology when the accident occured this morning, September 11th.

Gardaí in Athlone are investigating the fatal, road traffic collision which took place in Bonavalley, Athlone at approximately 9.20am.

The injured victim was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but loved ones were heartbroken when he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car, who remains anonymous to the public, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene of the crime and have closed the Old Dublin road to better facilitate their investigation.

Gardaí ask for any witnesses of the accident to contact Athlone Garda Station at 090-649-2600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Any information could help them assess the situation more accurately and discover the truth of the devastating events that occurred this morning.