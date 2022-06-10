17-year-old boy tragically dies following Cavin road accident

A 17-year-old boy has tragically died following a road accident which took place in Cavin yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision, involving a car and lorry that occurred on the N3, Kilnalack, Co. Cavan. The accident occurred at approximately 6pm yesterday evening, Thursday, June 9.

According to Gardaí reports, a 17-year-old male juvenile was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he later passed away.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The road had been closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. In particular, they are asking any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5:45pm and 6:30pm, to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts are with the young teen’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.