17-year-old boy reported missing from Dublin

Gardaí at Store St. are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jason Collins who is missing from Dublin since the 3rd of September 2018.

Jason was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1 on the 3rd of September 2018 at approximately 9.30am. He is described as 5'9" in height, medium build, black hair, and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, and grey runners.

It is unknown whether Jason is in Ireland or whether he may have travelled to the UK.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Jason or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Store St. Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.