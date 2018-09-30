Gardaí appeal to public to help find missing 17-year-old Cian Jones

17-year-old Cian Jones has been missing since the 25th of September. He was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1.

The teenager is described as being 5’ 11” and of slim build with blue eyes. It is not known what Cian was wearing when last seen.

His family ask that anyone around the Dublin area please keep an eye out for their son.

And if anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.