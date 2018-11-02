16-year-old Alan Ryan missing from Drogheda home

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal and seek the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Alan Ryan.

The teenager went missing from his home in Drogheda on the September 22nd.

Alan was last seen on the October 2nd at Aston Quay, Dublin. He is described as being 5' 11" with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alan is known to frequent Dublin City centre.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987-4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.