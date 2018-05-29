12 fab jumpsuits that will take you from day to night this summer

Rising temperatures, crowed beer gardens and sun-kissed skin can only mean one thing – summer has finally arrived!

And with that, it's high time we start thinking about updating our wardrobes for the season ahead.

From denim jackets to funky sandals, there are many elements that combine to make the ultimate summer wardrobe, though none are quite as versatile as the humble jumpsuit.

Whether your shopping with the girls or dancing the night away, style yourself from head-to-toe with the must-have piece of the summer.

Here's 12 of our favourites: