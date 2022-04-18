10 ways to know you’re suffering from Easter Sunday remorse

If you've staggered into the beginning of this week feeling like you've been through a war, you're most certainly not alone.

While a weekend spent gorging on chocolate sounds incredible in theory, anyone who has ever fully committed to the task will know that it gets old REALLY quickly.

Those treats which you crave during the week and those goodies you fantasise about during a health buzz somehow become a source of stress as you struggle to make your way through them JUST BECAUSE THEY'RE THERE.

Here are just ten ways to know you're suffering from Easter Sunday remorse.

1. The sound of crinkling foil brings you out in a cold sweat.

"Another one?! I don't think I can do this!"



2. You long for the taste of something savoury.

"I'll take a dry cracker if there's one going, thanks."



3. You can feel spots erupting all over your face.

"I swear, this one is growing legs."



4. You vow to invest in a new toothbrush by the end of the day.

"I'll need dentures if one more grain of sugar passes my lips."



5. You've Googled every detox diet under the sun.

"Water and fresh air…hmmm."



6. You've hidden Easter egg boxes and chocolate wrappers at the bottom of the bin in an effort to pretend the last two days haven't happened.

"If I can't see them, they're not there."



7. You had to use a calculator to gauge your calorie intake.

"There's not enough numbers on this damn thing."



8. You've tried to balance the consumption of five Easter eggs with one glass of water.

"This is bound to help!"



9. You continue working your way through a mountain of chocolate while telling everyone how much you judge yourself.

"You have no idea what I'm going through right now."



10. You are NEVER eating chocolate ever again.

"That's it! I'm done…oh my God, can I have one?"



