10 of Sex and the City’s most iconic looks as the series turns 20

Sitting here on the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City's premiere, we couldn't help but ask ourselves – what are the most iconic looks from Carrie and co.?

SATC has provided us with some phenomenal fashion inspiration over the years, as well as some tales of warning.

The series' fashion was notable as much for its hilarious missteps as it was for its breathtakingly gorgeous looks.

So, dear readers, sit back, relax, and enjoy all of the iconically wonderful (and occasionally terrible) sartorial moments from Sex and the City.

1) The Witches of Eastwick LBDs

Picture via Pinterest

First off, we could not relate to this episode from season one more.

Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte all attend a friend's wedding together, dressed like a stylish coven, and end up at the singles table. And to make matters worse, it's the BAD singles table.

Nothing's going to rain on their parade though, at least fashion-wise. We love how each of their little black dresses subtly matches their personalities.

2) THAT fur coat

Picture via Pinterest

Oh, you know the one. Nothing felt more cosmopolitan growing up than Carrie's (hopefully faux) fur coat, giving her that devil-may-care look.

3) Miranda's overalls

Picture via Pinterest

Yep, these were pretty bad. At the time we couldn't help but think she looked like an overgrown toddler. Now, though, she just kinda looks like a guy you'd run into at District 8.

4) Samantha's gingham getup

Picture via Instagram

Sam was serving some sexy Pollyanna realness in this gorgeous checkered print. If we're throwing a BBQ, we'll definitely be needing this outfit.

5) Charlotte's second wedding dress

Picture via Pinterest

Charlotte's first marriage was a hot mess, and that included the wedding dress. Actually maybe hot mess is the wrong term for it – it was too cold and stiff. Her second dress, for when she tied the knot with Harry, felt much more like the real Charlotte: sweet, romantic, and pretty much perfect.

6) Carrie's first wedding dress from the film

Picture via Instagram

While our haphazard heroine may not end up actually getting married in this Vivienne Westwood dress, it's a dream. A literal dream. That is all.

7) Carrie's 'beach party' outfit

Picture via Pinterest

Sorry, but… in what world does a beach party warrant a cowboy hat? She does vomit at the end of the episode though, which pretty much sums up our feelings towards this errant accessory.

8) Carrie's opening look

Picture via Pinterest

We'd be remiss to pass over her classic tutu and tank top combo (That get bus water on them! The horror!). It's bubbly, it's fun, it's Carrie.

9) The FLOWER

Picture via Pinterest

Okay, so this is just one of Carrie's bouquet of fabric flowers. There's something so lovely about the simplicity of this purple blossom, though, and we love that it's paired with coloured trousers.

10) Carrie's tutu outfit in Paris

Picture via Pinterest

It's difficult choosing just one of Carrie's Paris looks – from the ladybird print dress to that stripey number with the gorgeous floral design, her wardrobe is holiday GOALS.

This one feels especially poignant, though, because not only is she wearing it when Big comes to see her, but it also looks like a more sophisticated version of her look in the opening credits. Carrie's all grown up!