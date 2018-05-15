10 new wedding cake trends that are just too gorgeous
With the royal wedding happening this weekend (we will be glued to our screen, how about you?), we are getting quite excited about all the details and while Meghan's dress reveal is certainly going to be peak excitement, we are also eager to find out the look of the wedding cake.
It is Claire Ptak, an east London pastry chef, who is in charge of baking the organic lemon and elderflower wedding cake incorporating "the bright flavours of spring", according to Kensington Palace. The tasty creation will be covered with buttercream and adorned with fresh flowers, which is probably the biggest decorating trend of the moment.
If you are getting married this year (or if you just love staring at gorgeous cakes, like we do), you might enjoy some fresh inspiration. We have scrolled instagram to find out about the emerging wedding cake trends which might be the next "buttercream and fresh flowers".
1. The luxury gold
2. The chocolate chip cookie cake
3. The geometric cake
4. The all-black
5. The pure white
6. The art lover cake
7. The French "pièce montée"
8. The marble effect
9. The geode cake
10. The cactus cake
BONUS: The CHEESE wedding cake!