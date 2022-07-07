10 easy & delicious recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day
Today is World Chocolate Day so it’s only right that we share some of our favourite chocolate recipes with you to enjoy today. Whether you prefer white or dark chocolate, or keep it in the fridge or cupboard (we know, very controversial), you’ll love these easy and tasty recipes that are jam-packed with chocolate!
Not only do these recipes include ingredients that you more than likely already have at home, we’ve chosen some childhood classics and some more trendier recipe ideas to suit everyone.
So what are you waiting for? Check out these recipes below and treat yourself to a night full of chocolatey goodness for the day that's in it.
Chocolate Lava Cake
The perfect simple chocolate dessert for after dinner. The hardest part is waiting for it to cook!
Brazilian Truffles
These sweet treats only need 4 ingredients.
Two-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
A simple yet tasty dessert if you want an easy chocolate dish tonight.
Giant Oreo Bar
If you or anyone in your house is a lover of Oreo biscuits, they'll love this giant Oreo bar!
Easy Classic Brownies
A firm favourite in every chocolate-loving household. The fudgier the better we think!
Half and Half Chocolate Cookies
Can't decide if you want double chocolate or chocolate chip cookies? Have both with these delicious half and half cookies.
3 Ingredient Chocolate Krispies
A childhood classic that only takes 5 minutes to make.
Brownie Pizza
Pick any of your favourite chocolates and sweets to put on top! Chopped nuts or sprinkles also make great toppings.
Death by Chocolate Cheesecake
Possibly THE BEST chocolate cake you'll ever make. To serve it with cream or ice-cream is the real question.
Chocolate Biscuit Cake
A divine chocolate cake that doesn't need baking, need we say more?