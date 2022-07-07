10 easy & delicious recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

Today is World Chocolate Day so it’s only right that we share some of our favourite chocolate recipes with you to enjoy today. Whether you prefer white or dark chocolate, or keep it in the fridge or cupboard (we know, very controversial), you’ll love these easy and tasty recipes that are jam-packed with chocolate!

Not only do these recipes include ingredients that you more than likely already have at home, we’ve chosen some childhood classics and some more trendier recipe ideas to suit everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Check out these recipes below and treat yourself to a night full of chocolatey goodness for the day that's in it.

The perfect simple chocolate dessert for after dinner. The hardest part is waiting for it to cook!

These sweet treats only need 4 ingredients.

A simple yet tasty dessert if you want an easy chocolate dish tonight.

If you or anyone in your house is a lover of Oreo biscuits, they'll love this giant Oreo bar!

A firm favourite in every chocolate-loving household. The fudgier the better we think!

Can't decide if you want double chocolate or chocolate chip cookies? Have both with these delicious half and half cookies.

A childhood classic that only takes 5 minutes to make.

Pick any of your favourite chocolates and sweets to put on top! Chopped nuts or sprinkles also make great toppings.

Possibly THE BEST chocolate cake you'll ever make. To serve it with cream or ice-cream is the real question.

A divine chocolate cake that doesn't need baking, need we say more?