10 delicious Halloween cocktails to get you in the spooky spirit

There are two types of people on Halloween.

Those who dress up go out in town, find a pub and party all night and those who find their best footie pajamas, curl up on the coach, and settle in for a thriller marathon.

And no matter what type you are, there is no better way to get in the spooky spirit then by setting the mood with creepy cocktails.

We have scoured the lands for the most delicious recipes around and sinisterly served, of course.

So scroll down to find your favourite, whether it’s for pre-drink fun or movie marathon sipping.

1. Butterbeer

via Heather Bailey

Ginger beer, cream soda, and butterscotch ice cream

You can’t associate Halloween without the magical world of Hogwarts. Every time Harry and his friends took a gulp of butterbeer, it set off some serious cravings. And this delicious recipe tastes just as good as it looks. Recipe here.

2. Poisoned Apple

Via Julep

Tequila, apple cider, pomegranate juice, and dry ice

This haunting drink appeals to the sweeter senses. It’s dark red juices and ominous smoke (from the dry ice) make it the perfect Halloween cocktail. It will definitely keep guests guessing about its hidden intentions. Recipe here.

3. The Zombie

Via Delish

Rum, apricot liqueur, orange juice, and lime bitters

Be careful with this drink in disguise. It’s fruity flavours mask the alcohol's strength beneath, making it too easy to get drunk in a short amount of time. It’s one of those ones that sneak up on you, but oh, it is so worth it. Recipe here.

4. The Gravedigger

Via Boulder Locavore

Whiskey, hard cider, and ginger ale

A simpler recipe for a whiskey personality. The apple and ginger truly make this a seasonal sipper and a tasty Halloween treat. We recommend serving it in a skull tumbler to stay on theme. Recipe here.

5. Black Magic Cocktail

Via Elle Talk

Black vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, and Wilton Edible Pearl Dust In White (found in fancy cake deco shops)

Black as night and dripping with dark magic, this cocktail looks like it was brewed with unicorn dust in a witch’s cauldron. It will have all your victims (whoops, I mean guests) engorging themselves on each mouthful. Recipe here.

6. Evil Eye

Via A Beautiful Mess

Baileys, vanilla pudding, black liquorice, milk, and green food dye

This cocktail takes a bit more effort but it results in the most wonderfully grotesque drink we’ve ever seen. The floating, edible eyeball bobs around the glass with each move, making it seem like it’s still attached and blinking. Recipe here.

7. Blood Orange Sangria

Via How Sweet Eats

Pinot grigio, brandy, blood oranges, apples, strawberries, raspberries and club soda

A drink that is sickly sweet at its core, this Halloween sangria satisfies wine lovers' deepest desires. Not only will it render you tipsy but it is quite refreshing as well. And the club soda balances the wine for a not so terrible hangover the next morning. Recipe here.

8. Jell-O Jabs

Via Bread Booze Bacon

Rum, pineapple juice, gelatin, neon green food dye, sugar, and syringes

Packaging Jell-O shots in a syringe adds a unique spin to this college classic. The tasty recipe disguises rum’s strong taste too, allowing these shots to go down easier than ever. (Plus they are easy to stick in your purse for a cheap pick me up at the next pub). Recipe here.

9. Grasshopper

Via BBC Good Food

Crème de menthe, white crème de cacao, single cream, mint, and chocolate

This chilling drink comes in zombie green and tastes more like a milkshake than a cocktail. Combining mint and chocolate froth, it will have you licking your lips all night. Make sure to serve it in a clear glass, so you can show off its creepy hue. Recipe here.

10. Blackberry Sage Margarita

Via Wicked Spatula

Tequila, lemon juice, maple syrup, blackberries, sage, and orange bitters

Add dry ice to this blood red potion for some added drama, but it can stand on flavour alone. The Dracula delight will have you craving another glass of thick and juicy sweetness. And who doesn’t love margs? Recipe here.

These Halloween recipes will be the talk of the night and go on to haunt your taste buds for the rest of the spooky season.