Zoom dysmorphia, active ingredients and Skin Proud: Dr. Ewoma talks skincare

Figuring out a skincare routine can be a really complicated and lengthy process full of mistakes and missteps. You hear about fad ingredients and passing crazes, miracle products that don’t seem to work on your skin and about fifty different skin types and what they need. And by the end of all that, you’re still none the wiser about what your skin needs form your products.

We want uncomplicated skincare that is transparent about its ingredients and formulas that just do exactly as they say on the tin. Something that feels amazing on our skin that isn’t going to have a huge environmental cost or peddle unrealistic outcomes with photoshopping – and we don’t think that’s a huge amount to ask nowadays!

Skin Proud, the new line that’s just dropped in Boots pharmacies doesn’t think so either! The face of skincare is changing and Skin Proud is one of the front runners of that change. Launched in 2020 and originally exclusively available on ASOS, the brand is vegan, sustainable certified and wants you to be proud of the skin you’re in.

They’re our newest skin heroes, and it’s not only because they smell and feel amazing – they actively work to simplify our beauty regimes, meaning that we get effective and simple products that pull their weight in our skincare routine.

Dr. Ewoma, a skincare expert and Skin Proud brand ambassador spoke about the “pick’n’mix” of products and active ingredients that lots of us are using on our faces these days, trying to achieve miracle results and why simplifying our regimes is the key to healthy clear skin.

‘Don’t try to fit all the actives under the sun on your face, because that’s a sure way to make your skin freak out. Try to keep to one active at a time, or at least one during the day skincare routine and one in your night skincare routine. Bright Boost Vitamin C for brightening during the day and a retinoid at night, like the Recharge Serum from Skin Proud.’

She spoke about ‘Zoom dysmorphia’ and how we’re all focusing on our micro-imperfections thanks to constantly staring at ourselves on Zoom meetings nowadays, seeing our skin and all it’s impurities in unflattering light. This makes us want to take drastic action and use harsh ingredients that d more damage than good.

She answered all our burning questions about skincare, like what order are we really supposed to be putting on our skin products (cleanser, toner, serums, moisturiser/hyaluronic acid, sunscreen) or how long we should be giving our actives to see if they work (six to eight weeks – unless your skin becomes irritated, then stop immediately!).

But more importantly, she spoke about how skincare is something that we need to take our time with.

‘Skincare is about balance. We’re running a marathon with our skin, not a sprint, so our products don’t need to give us a crazy reaction straight away. The change should be gradual, the products should be balancing.’

Which is exactly what Skin Proud is all about – looking after your skin long term with science-backed, good-for-the-planet ingredients, not just hopping on the latest fad.

Dr Ewoma’s Skin Proud brand heroes include their Smooth Talk Hyaluronic Serum, a rich and rejuvenating clarifier filled with peptides, pineapple extract and skin-softening hyaluronic acid, to lock in moisture for the appearance of plumped and hydrated skin. She’s also a major fan of their Sleep Hero Overnight Mask , a 2-in-1 face mask, formulated with free radical blasting and hydrating raspberry extract and balancing niacinamide to promote healthy skin, an ingredient she feels often doesn’t receive the hype it deserves.

A few of our own favourites are the Velvet Cloud Cleanser, a whipped mousse cleansing foam that’s cloud-like in texture and is the perfect thing to give your skin that little bit of extra radiance that it’s been craving. It’s been infused with magnolia extract to brighten the skin, and antioxidant-rich peony, so not only will it smell amazing, it will leave skin clean and balanced. Enriched with vitamin B3 and moisture-boosting amino acids, this foam is full of skin-loving ingredients!

Another firm favourite around here is the Fruit Smoothie Enzyme Exfoliator, because it’s an exfoliator that’s gentle enough for everyday use – perfect for oily-skin sufferers like myself! Formulated with a delicate mix of natural AHAs from lemons, blueberries and grapefruits, With one swipe, it helps to remove dead skin cells, revealing smooth and hydrated skin.

