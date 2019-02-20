Zoella posts brave message about imposter syndrome and anxiety

Zoe Sugg might be the most successful YouTuber in the biz but that doesn't mean she's immune to mental heath problems.

The 28-year-old, who has more than eleven million subscribers and more than ten million Instagram followers, has proved that not matter how amazing your life looks on social media, that it is rarely the case.

She took to Instagram to upload a picture of herself smiling in a cafe.

She then got candid about what she was going through.

She captioned it, ''I have major imposter syndrome at the moment! I’m constantly doubting everything I’ve achieved, everything I’m working on business wise and everything I’m working on in my personal life!”

She continued, ''It’s such a peculiar feeling and nothing I do seems to make it ‘less so’.''

She added, ''Be honest, we’re a happy, encouraging and very considerate bunch over here. A problem shared is a problem halved after all.”

Her followers were quick to give words of wisdom.

One said, ''I totally get that feeling! it’s only natural but do know that you’ve achieved so much already and done some amazing things already and you’re only 28 so much more is to come. Proud of you always.''

While another wrote, ''These kinda of posts are what keeps me coming back to your account. Thank you for always being real Zoë!!!''

Zoe has spoken before about how she struggles with social media and the impact that it has on her mental health.

She said, ''I spoke a bit last year about the pressure, expectation and fear of posting that I have often experienced throughout my decade of sharing, but now more than ever, I second guess a lot of things I say or post.''

She continued, ''I also know that SO many of you do the same thing (regardless of follower count) and you can end up feeling a little suffocated and disconnected.”

Hear, hear Zoe – it's so refreshing to have people be honest about the pressures of everyday life and making us all feel less alone.