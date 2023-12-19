Zoe Sugg shares cute update following birth of second daughter

Zoe Sugg has shared a life update following the birth of her second child.

The YouTube star and her fiancé Alfie Deyes welcomed their second daughter into the world, Novie, at the beginning of this month. They are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Ottie.

As they settle into life as a family-of-four, Zoe has broken her social media silence and shared an insight into how the family have been now that Novie is here.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a carousel of photos from the past two weeks to her 9.2M followers.

Some adorable images show the newborn fast asleep, while others show the family meeting Santa and enjoying time at home.

In the caption of the post, Zoe shared details of the meaning behind each picture as she numbered her description.

She penned, “Novie has been here for almost 2 weeks now & there are honestly too many highlights to share from those 2 weeks! It already feels like she’s always been here. I just keep looking at her and thinking “how did I grow you? How were you inside me?””.

“1. I forgot how angelic newborns were when they slept! 2. A visit from the @spacenk girls & Father Christmas which absolutely made Otties day! 3. Snuggles all day everyday 4. [Christmas tree emoji] 5. Sisters”.

Sugg went on to explain, “6. Teeny tiny hands 7. 100 hour brownie delivery from @theannaedit which has kept us going 8. The scrunch inside the slightly oversized baby grow”.

Zoe ended the caption by writing, “9. Headed out for the evening to visit @onegardenbrighton light trail which was SO GOOD (highly recommend) 10. Reading Ottie her advent books every evening is one of my highlights of the day”.

Many fans of the YouTubers flooded the comments with kind messages, with many saying how cute baby Novie is. One fan said, “She’s so beautiful! Congratulations to you both”.

“Adorable little angel”, penned a second commenter, while another wrote, “ADORABLE!! I hope you & your family are well Zoe x”.

When announcing her newborn’s birth, Zoe showcased a sweet video of the bundle of joy wearing a flower-patterned cardigan while laying on a bed.

Zoe revealed, “Just in time for Christmas! Novie Nell Deyes 6/12/23”.