Zoe Sugg shares big pregnancy update ahead of second child’s birth

Zoe Sugg is getting ready to become a mum-of-two!

The YouTube sensation is preparing to welcome her second child into the world with her fiancé Alfie Deyes. The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old daughter named Ottilie.

Zoe has now shared a huge update on her pregnancy journey and reveals why she’s been quiet on social media recently.

Excitedly announcing that she has officially hit the 37 week mark, Zoe spoke out about wanting to spend as much time as possible with her first-born, before her second daughter makes her way into the world.

Sugg unveiled a collection of gorgeous photos to her 9.2M Instagram followers of her and Ottilie posing and sharing a cuddle.

The 33-year-old captioned the sweet post, “37 weeks! I’ve not been very active on socials recently as I’m trying to be as present as possible with Ottie during these last few weeks of it just being her (and also just nesting, nesting, nesting)”.

“Loved these photos that Alf took the other day though so wanted to share with a little update!”.

Zoe then admitted, “Feeling equally ready to meet this little girl, but also could really do with another few months”.

“P.s. the last one giving a bit of reality taking photos with a toddler haha”, she joked as her daughter can be seen running out of frame.

Many fans of the vlogger rushed to the comments to complement the adorable photos and to wish her well ahead of her second child’s birth.

One fan wrote, “Aww Ottie is such a Beautiful Child. Can’t wait to see your sweet baby!”.

“It’s going so fast! Not long until you’re a family of 4”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “So gorgeous Zoe! Can’t wait to see you and Alfie rock it as beautiful parents of two”.

Zoe and Alfie revealed they were expecting their second child together back in July by posting a sweet compilation of images from a photobooth as they held up a baby scan.

The expectant mum wrote, “Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December”.