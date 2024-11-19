Zoe Ball unveils emotional reason behind radio exit after six years

Zoe Ball has revealed the emotional reason behind her decision to step down from her radio role on BBC Radio 2.

For the past six years, the TV and radio presenter has been the host of Radio 2’s Breakfast Show every weekday morning.

Now, Zoe has announced that she has chosen to step down from morning radio.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old took to social media to post a written statement. In her message, Zoe explained that the main reason for her departure is so that she can “focus on [her] family”, seven months on from her mother’s passing.

“I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!” she penned further.

This morning, Zoe also took to the airwaves to address her listeners directly and share the news of her departure.

“After six years of fun times alongside you all on the Breakfast Show, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter,” she began.

“You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you – to go through life’s little ups and downs. We got through the lockdown together, didn’t we? We shared a hell of a lot – the good times, the tough times. There’s been a lot of laughter and I am going to miss you cats,” Zoe continued.

“I won’t miss the 4am alarm call if I’m completely honest! So, my last Breakfast Show will be with you on the 20th of December, and then it’s high kicks all the way to Christmas, gang!” the mother-of-two confirmed.

“I’m not going to be a stranger, I’m staying in the Radio 2 crew and family, because it’s an amazing family,” Zoe teased, before concluding: “I’ll have more news on that in the New Year.”

Scott Mills has since been announced as Zoe’s replacement, with the 51-year-old due to take up the Breakfast Show in January.

In their statements, Zoe described her successor as “one of the best in radio”, while Scott wrote: “I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”