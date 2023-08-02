Zendaya honours late co-star Angus Cloud with heartfelt tribute

Zendaya has broken her silence following the death of her co-star Angus Cloud.

The pair worked on HBO’s hit series Euphoria together over the span of two seasons between 2019 and 2022.

The devastating news of Cloud’s unexpected passing was announced on Monday by his family, just a week after attending his dad’s funeral in Ireland.

Tributes honouring Angus have been shared online since his death by friends, fans and co-stars, and now Zendaya has penned an emotional message to the 25-year-old.

Posting a black and white photo of Angus to her 184M Instagram followers, Zendaya’s poignant caption reads, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)”.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)”.

The 26-year-old actress continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it”.

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment”.

She closed off by saying, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone”.

Angus’ family released a heartbreaking statement to confirm his passing and to speak out about his mental health struggles at the start of this week.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways”.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend”.

They went on to say, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence”.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss”.

The cause of the actor’s death has not been revealed.